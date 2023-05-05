IPL 2023: Predicting 3 players who will take most wickets in today's RR vs GT clash

Last year's runners-up Rajasthan Royals (RR) and defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) will lock horns in the 48th match of IPL 2023 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Friday, May 5.

In the reverse fixture earlier this season, RR eked out a three-wicket victory at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The Royals chased down 178 runs with four balls to spare, banking on half-centuries from Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer.

Rajasthan will look to do the double over GT. However, it won't be an easy task as RR have lost three out of their last four matches. A win today can take RR to the top of the IPL 2023 points table.

GT, on the other hand, are still the team to beat this season despite losing a low-scoring thriller in their last outing against the Delhi Capitals. Skipper Hardik Pandya took the game deep but couldn't cross the line in the final over despite Rahul Tewatia's cameo.

The Titans, who have won six out of their nine matches, will look to secure a win in Jaipur and strengthen their position at the top of the points table.

Although the wicket at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium has witnessed high-scoring games, bowlers can have a significant impact if they maintain the right lines and lengths.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who will pick up the most wickets in today's RR vs GT clash.

#1 Mohammed Shami - Gujarat Titans

Senior fast bowler Mohammed Shami has spearheaded Gujarat's bowling attack ever since he joined the franchise ahead of IPL 2022. He claimed 20 wickets last year and has been in fine form this season as well.

Shami has been exceptional for his team, especially with the new ball. The Bengal pacer has picked up 17 wickets in nine games, with 12 of those coming in the powerplay. He is also the current holder of the Purple Cap.

The right-arm fast bowler will hope to continue his magic with the new ball as Hardik and Co. look to return to winning ways.

#2 Yuzvendra Chahal - Rajasthan Royals

Last year's Purple Cap winner Yuzvendra Chahal had a terrific start to his IPL 2023 campaign, picking up four wickets against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). However, his form has dipped a bit of late, with him scalping only two wickets in his last five outings.

The senior leg-spinner, however, has been crucial to RR's success since joining them last year. The think tank will hope Chahal returns to form as the Royals look to get their campaign back on track.

Chahal has so far picked up 12 wickets from nine matches at an economy rate of 8.45. If he gets his lines and lengths right, the willy leg-spinner will pose some serious threat to the Gujarat batters.

#3 Rashid Khan - Gujarat Titans

Barring the game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens, Rashid Khan has done a decent job this season, leading the Titans' spin attack from the front.

Although he has been a tad bit expensive when compared to the last few seasons, the crafty leg-spinner has already picked up 15 wickets from nine outings.

Rashid likes to dominate proceedings in the middle overs and if he is on song, it will be extremely difficult for RR to hit him for runs.

