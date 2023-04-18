IPL 2023: Predicting 3 players who will take most wickets in today's SRH vs MI tie

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 25th game of IPL 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Tuesday, April 18.

Both teams started their campaign with two losses before registering back-to-back wins. However, the two sides languish in the bottom half of the points table and will look to continue their winning momentum to move up the standings.

SRH and MI will head into tonight's game on the back of wins over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 23 runs and five wickets, respectively.

The wicket at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium has yielded mixed returns so far. While the Rajasthan Royals (RR) scored 200-plus runs in the first game at the venue, Punjab Kings (PBKS) struggled to cross 150-run in the next match in Hyderabad.

Spinners are likely to play a significant role in the game as was evident from the last fixture here.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who can take the most wickets in today's SRH vs MI tie.

#1 Mayank Markande - SRH

Mayank Markande enjoyed a splendid debut for SRH, picking up four wickets and giving away only 15 runs in his four overs against Punjab Kings. He continued his good form against KKR by scalping two more wickets.

The young leg-spinner kept things tight and made it hard for the batters to hit him through the line. On the back of his superlative bowling, the SunRisers dominated the middle overs in both games against PBKS and KKR.

Markande will be a tricky customer to deal with and will be among the wickets if the Hyderabad surface assists spinners on Tuesday.

#2 Piyush Chawla - MI

Senior leg-spinner Piyush Chawla has been a revelation for MI this year. He has bowled in the right areas and has been economical in the high-scoring tournament.

Chawla has picked up five wickets in four matches at an economy rate of 6.25, the best among Mumbai players who have played more than one game.

He will relish bowling on the turning tracks in Hyderabad and if he gets his line and length right, expect him to add a few more wickets to his tally.

#3 Marco Jansen - SRH

The lanky South African fast bowler has already made his presence felt in IPL 2023, picking up four wickets in two games. Marco Jansen has bowled at hard lengths and has done exceptionally well in different phases of the game.

The left-arm pacer has been in good rhythm and will look to add to his tally of wickets as SRH aim to continue their winning run in the competition.

Expect Jansen to extract some additional bounce from the wicket and trouble the MI batters.

