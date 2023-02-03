IPL 2023: The road ahead for Ishant Sharma

Delhi Capitals (DC) bought experienced fast bowler Ishant Sharma for his base price of ₹50 lakh at the IPL 2023 mini-auction. He had earlier been released by the same franchise after the 2021 edition of the IPL.

Ishant featured in 13 matches during his first stint with DC in 2019, picking up 13 wickets. However, in the next two editions, he played a total of just four matches, picking up a solitary wicket.

After two ordinary seasons in the IPL, the Delhi-born pacer went unsold at the 2022 auction and many expected the 34-year-old to have played his last in the tournament. However, Delhi Capitals sprung up a surprise by investing in Ishant ahead of IPL 2023.

Ishant Sharma's impressive record in Tests

Ishant became only the fourth Indian bowler and second pacer from the nation after Kapil Dev to feature in 100 Tests. The Delhi speedster has represented India in 104 Tests, picking up 311 wickets with a career-best figure of 7/74 at Lord’s against England in 2014.

However, over the last couple of years, the Indian Test side have moved beyond the veteran bowler in pursuit of building a team for the future, giving ample exposure to the youngsters.

With an eye on the future, the Indian team management has invested heavily in the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur in red-ball cricket along with the experience of Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, and Umesh Yadav.

With age not on his side and the young guns doing well in the bowling department, it looks likely that Ishant might have completed his time in Test cricket.

Ishant Sharma will look to set his IPL record straight in 2023

Ishant has not had a memorable run in the IPL with 72 wickets in 93 matches. He last played in the tournament for the Delhi Capitals during the 2021 season before being released ahead of the next edition.

With the likes of Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, and Mukesh Kumar in DC's ranks, the veteran pacer might have been selected mostly as a backup in case of injuries to the first-choice bowlers. However, with experience on his side, the lanky speedster can be a handy customer in critical situations if the need arises.

Having ticked all the boxes as a bowler in his career, Ishant will be wary of the fact that he might not get to play many matches after this season and hence will look to make amends before a possible swansong.

Get India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score for 3rd T20I at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest News.

Poll : Do you think IPL 2023 could the last season for Ishant Sharma in the T20 tournament? Yes No 0 votes