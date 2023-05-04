IPL 2023: Top 3 batting performances in KKR vs SRH matches 

Two teams who haven't had the best of tournaments so far in Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are set to clash in Match 47 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

As per the , the upcoming game will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, May 4.

After making a decent start to their campaign, KKR have been extremely poor in recent performances and have lost five of their last six games. They are currently eighth in the points table with just three wins in nine outings.

Hyderabad, meanwhile, sits just below KKR in the ninth spot after three wins in eight matches. Having said that, the Aiden Markram-led unit defeated KKR in the reverse fixture earlier this season in Kolkata.

In terms of their head-to-head numbers, KKR have a dominant 15-9 record over SRH. Over the course of the 24 games played between the two teams, there were numerous instances when individuals stepped up with some striking performances.

On that note, let's take a look at three of the most memorable batting efforts in matches between KKR and SRH.

#3 Gautam Gambhir - 90* off 60 vs SRH, IPL 2016

Former KKR veteran Gautam Gambhir led from the front with a stroke-filled 90* from 60 balls in the eighth match of IPL 2016 against SRH in Hyderabad. His 90 not out is still the highest individual score by a KKR batter against SRH in IPL history.

Although KKR needed only 143 to clinch the encounter, Gambhir ensured SRH were never in the hunt as they tried to defend the total.

The left-hander smashed as many as 13 fours and a solitary six in what was a dominating batting performance. Gambhir and Robin Uthappa (38) got KKR off to a solid start in the chase, adding 92 for the opening wicket in 12.3 overs. The side got home with ease, winning by eight wickets with ten balls to spare.

The victory was set up by KKR pacers Umesh Yadav (3 for 28) and Morne Morkel (2 for 35). For SRH, Eoin Morgan top-scored with 51 but could not find much support. Once Gambhir got into his groove, SRH's bowling also failed to make an impact.

#2 Harry Brook - 100* off 55 vs KKR, IPL 2023

The latest knock to feature on this list, SRH's marquee signing Harry Brook slammed the first hundred of IPL 2023 in a match against KKR earlier this season.

Opening the batting alongside Mayank Agarwal, Brook made his intentions known from the very first over, where he scored three boundaries off Umesh Yadav. He then carried his onslaught against every other pacer before negotiating with the KKR spinners with patience.

In the second half of the innings, the Englishman resumed his hard-hitting against the pacers. He raced away to his second T20 ton off just 55 balls in the final over, which included 12 fours and three sixes.

This stunning knock propelled the Sunrisers to 228/4, the highest total in KKR vs SRH fixtures. It was also the highest score by a visiting team at Eden Gardens (before CSK broke the record with their 235/4 a week later).

Despite a late scare by Nitish Rana (75) and Rinku Singh (58*), SRH managed to win the game by 23 runs as Brook received his first 'Man of the Match' award in the IPL.

#1 David Warner - 126 off 59 vs KKR, IPL 2017

When David Warner was in his prime for SRH, he was one of the most fearsome batters in T20 cricket. The former skipper played some amazing knocks for SRH in the IPL over the years. One such effort came against KKR in Hyderabad in the 37th match of IPL 2017.

KKR won the toss and asked SRH to bat first. It was a decision they would regret as Warner sent the bowlers on a leather hunt. Batting in supreme touch, the left-hander blazed his way to 126 in only 59 balls with the aid of 10 fours and as many as eight lusty maximums.

Warner raced to his fifty off 25 balls and brought up his hundred off 43 balls. He was extremely effective against the KKR spinners Kuldeep Yadav (0 for 43) and Narine (0 for 37 in three overs), pounding them all over the park.

The level of Warner’s dominance on the day can be gaged by the fact that Shikhar Dhawan contributed only 29 off 30 in a first-wicket partnership of 139 in 12.4 overs. Warner’s knock came to an end when he was caught off a slower ball by Chris Woakes.

KKR could only manage 161 for 7 in response, going down by a hefty margin of 48 runs.

