IPL 2024: 3 landmarks that could be reached in tonight's GT vs KKR fixture 

The stage is set for a high-octane clash between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 63 of the IPL 2024. This encounter holds significance for both teams despite the two being in contrasting situations.

GT, playing at their home ground, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, will be desperate for a win. They're currently struggling in the points table and need victories to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Their morale will be boosted after a convincing win against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), where both Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan smashed centuries.

On the other hand, KKR are already sitting comfortably at the top of the table, having secured their place in the playoffs with a four-match winning streak.

Their batting, led by explosive batters, has been a force to be reckoned with this season. Spinners like Varun Chakravarthy, who has been in top form, will also play a key role in KKR's bowling attack.

While KKR are favorites on paper due to their current form, GT's familiarity with the home conditions shouldn't be underestimated.

As both teams gear up for what could be an exciting battle, here are three significant milestones that could be reached in the GT vs. KKR clash.

#3 Andre Russell could become first overseas player to score 2500 runs for KKR

Andre Russell for Kolkata Knight Riders

An out-and-out demolisher with his strike power, Andre Russell has been a massive contributor for KKR. Ever since joining the franchise in 2014, Russell has clobbered 2,491 at a breathtaking strike rate of 175.91.

The Caribbean all-rounder is just nine runs away from becoming the first overseas player to hammer 2,500 runs for the Kolkata franchise. Only Gautam Gambhir (3,345) and Robin Uthappa (2,469) have scored more runs for KKR than Russell.

#2 Rashid Khan could complete 150 IPL wickets

Rashid Khan for Gujarat Titans

One of the highest wicket-takers in T20 history, Rashid Khan would be looking for a personal landmark as well. He has been a vital cog in Gujarat Titans' bowling attack ever since their inception, and his ability to bamboozle batters with his guile and variations will be key to their success tonight as well.

The Afghan leg-spinner is just a couple of wickets away from becoming only the seventh spinner in IPL history to reach the coveted mark of 150 wickets. In the 121 IPL games he has played, the Afghan skipper has bagged 148 wickets at an immaculate economy rate of 6.82.

#1 Sunil Narine could become first player to take 200 wickets for a single franchise

Sunil Narine celebrating with his KKR teammates

KKR's very own Sunil Narine finds himself on the cusp of a historic bowling milestone as well. The world-class mystery tweaker has been a cornerstone of KKR's success since his debut in 2012.

In his Kolkata career so far, Narine has bagged 196 wickets at an immaculate economy rate of 6.65 and a strike rate of 21.54. The 35-year-old is just four wickets away from creating history and becoming the first-ever bowler to take 200 wickets for an IPL franchise.

Both Narine and Russell have been synonymous with KKR and the franchise would hope that the two superstars achieve their respective landmarks in front of a packed Narendra Modi Stadium.

