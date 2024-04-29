IPL 2024: 3 landmarks that could be reached in tonight's KKR vs DC clash 

The 47th match of IPL 2024 promises to be an exciting affair as the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on the Delhi Capitals (DC). The game will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday, April 29.

Both teams are tied with 10 points in the standings, making this a crucial encounter for their playoff hopes.

KKR will come into the match with mixed emotions. They put up a massive 261 on the board against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their last match, but their bowling failed to defend the total. Opener Sunil Narine has been their batting mainstay with over 350 runs this season, and his form will be key again.

On the other hand, DC are on a roll, having won four out of their last five games. Their young opener Jake Fraser-McGurk has been a revelation at the top of the order, while Rishabh Pant's captaincy has provided stability. Their bowling attack looks settled with multiple Indian options as well.

As both teams gear up for what could be another high-scoring encounter tonight, here are three landmarks that could be reached in the KKR vs. DC clash.

#3 Varun Chakravarthy could become the third-highest wicket-taker for KKR

Varun Chakravarthy for the Kolkata Knight Riders

The upcoming game will give Varun Chakravarthy an opportunity to become KKR's third-highest wicket-taker.

Currently sitting in the fourth spot with 69 wickets in 63 games, Chakravarthy needs just three more scalps to overtake Piyush Chawla (71 wickets). This will make him the third-highest wicket-taker in the history of the franchise.

In the 63 matches he has played for KKR, Chakravarthy has taken 69 wickets at an incredible economy rate of 7.67 and a strike rate of 20.92.

#2 Sunil Narine could become the highest wicket-taker vs DC

Sunil Narine appealing for Kolkata Knight Riders

Sunil Narine has wreaked havoc with his bat as he has mustered 357 runs at an incredible strike rate of 184. However, he has a chance to make history with the ball tonight.

The Caribbean mystery tweaker boasts a great record against the Capitals, having taken 26 wickets at an outstanding economy rate of 6.75. Among the highest wicket-takers against DC, Narine ranks second and could come out on top by the end of tonight's match.

Narine is only two wickets away from surpassing Piyush Chawla's tally of 27 wickets and could become the highest wicket-taker against DC in T20 history.

#1 Shreyas Iyer could complete 3000 runs in IPL

Shreyas Iyer while batting for KKR

KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer will also be aiming for a personal victory in this game against his former franchise, the Delhi Capitals. The flamboyant batter is just six runs short of reaching the 3,000-run milestone in the IPL, with 2,994 runs scored in 109 innings.

This feat would place him among the group of just 18 Indian batters to have scored 3,000 IPL runs.

While the bulk of his runs (2375) came during his stint with the Capitals (DC), Iyer has also amassed a significant contribution (619 runs) for KKR. A strong performance against DC could see him reach this landmark.

