IPL 2024: 3 milestones that were reached in KKR's big victory vs LSG in Match 28

It was a memorable Sunday evening for the IPL fans in Kolkata as the Kolkata Knight Riders cruised to an eight-wicket victory against the Lucknow Super Giants. The Kolkata-based franchise brought its 'A' game to the table at the Eden Gardens and chased down a 162-run target in just 15.4 overs.

Opening batter Phil Salt was the architect of KKR's victory against LSG. The right-handed batter blasted a 47-ball 89 to ease the run-chase for the home side. His inning consisted of 14 fours and three sixes. Salt could have completed his ton, but KKR chased down the target when he was on 89.

Sunil Narine and Angkrish Raghuvanshi failed to contribute much with the willow for KKR. Captain Shreyas Iyer suppoted Phil Salt to perfection by scoring 38 runs. Mohsin Khan was the only bowler who took wickets for the visitors.

Earlier in the day, Lucknow Super Giants scored 161/7 in their 20 overs. Captain KL Rahul and his deputy Nicholas Pooran were the only batters to cross the 30-run mark for LSG. Fast bowler Mitchell Starc took a three-wicket haul for the Knight Riders.

Now that the KKR vs LSG match has ended, here's a glance at the top three milestones achieved during game number 28 of IPL 2024.

#1 KL Rahul became the 5th Indian batter to complete 300 sixes in T20 cricket

KL Rahul is one of the most explosive batters in world cricket. When he gets going, it is almost impossible for any bowling attack to bag his wicket. The Lucknow Super Giants captain amassed 39 runs off 27 balls against the Kolkata Knight Riders earlier today.

During his inning, Rahul smacked two sixes and became the fifth Indian batter to touch the milestone of 300 maximums in the shortest format of cricket. The four Indian batters who achieved this feat before Rahul are Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina.

#2 Shamar Joseph earns an unwanted record on debut in IPL 2024

Lucknow Super Giants tried a new pace-bowling option earlier today against the Kolkata Knight Riders. They unleashed young Caribbean pacer Shamar Joseph at the Eden Gardens.

While Joseph managed to clock the 150 kmph mark on the speedometer, he could not maintain his accuracy. His first over lasted for 10 balls as he bowled two wides and two no balls before delivering his sixth legitimate delivery. It is a record for the most balls bowled by a bowler in his IPL career's first over.

#3 Kolkata Knight Riders snap their losing streak against Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants joined IPL in 2022, and since then, they battled the Kolkata Knight Riders thrice. Despite being two-time winners of the IPL, KKR never managed to register a victory over LSG in their previous three meetings.

The Knight Riders registered their maiden win over the Super Giants earlier today. It was also LSG's first loss while donning their Mohun Bagan-inspired Maroon and Green kit in the IPL. LSG will now take a short break and return to action on Friday evening against Chennai Super Kings in Lucknow.