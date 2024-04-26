IPL 2024: 3 milestones that were reached in RCB's dominant win vs SRH in Match 41 

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) snapped their six-game losing streak with a convincing 35-run victory over the high-flying Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 41 of IPL 2024. This win came exactly a month after their previous victory, highlighting the team's struggles this season.

Batting first after winning the toss, RCB posted a competitive total of 206 runs on the board. Contributions from Rajat Patidar and Virat Kohli, who both scored fifties, were crucial in building a strong foundation. Despite facing a potent SRH bowling attack, RCB's batters managed to put up an above par total.

In reply, SRH, known for their explosive batting this season, fell short of the target by 35 runs. While Abhishek Sharma started aggressively, RCB's bowlers kept things tight in the middle overs, restricting the run flow. The dismissal of key batters like Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen pegged SRH back, and they were eventually bowled out for 171 runs.

Here are three milestones that were reached in RCB's remarkable win over the Sunrisers:

#3 First time SRH hit 100+ sixes in an IPL season

Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma for Sunrisers Hyderabad

The Sunrisers Hyderabad are proving themselves as a six-hitting force in IPL 2024. Despite the season being far from over with over 30 matches remaining, they've already smashed a staggering 100 sixes. This is a historic feat for the 2016 champions, marking the first time they've crossed the 100-sixes mark in a single IPL season.

Leading the charge are Heinrich Klaasen and Abhishek Sharma, with 27 and 26 sixes, respectively. Not only are they topping the SRH charts, but they're also currently the leading six-hitters in the entire IPL this season. SRH previously came closest in 2022, where they managed 97 sixes.

#2 Joint-second-fastest fifty for RCB in IPL

Rajat Patidar hitting one during the SRH vs RCB match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) batting innings needed a spark, and Rajat Patidar was the man to provide it. The aggressive 30-year-old batter came out swinging, hammering a blistering 19-ball fifty.

This phenomenal knock stands as the joint-second-fastest fifty ever scored by a batter for RCB in the IPL. He has joined Robin Uthappa on the list, who also scored a 19-ball fifty back in 2010. The record, however, still stands with Chris Gayle, who got his fifty in only 17 balls when he clubbed his historic 175* against Pune Warriors India in 2013.

Patidar also hammered four consecutive sixes in an over bowled by Mayank Markande.

#1 Virat Kohli is now the first player to score 400+ runs in ten IPL seasons

Virat Kohli holding his pose after playing a lofted straight drive

Virat Kohli continues to etch his name in the record books of the IPL. Against SRH, Kohli achieved a remarkable feat despite his knock being a relatively slow 43-ball 51.

This half-century was significant because it propelled him past the 400-run mark for the season. More importantly, it marked his 10th IPL season where he has surpassed the 400-run mark.

Kohli is also the leading run-scorer in the ongoing season, with 430 runs in nine matches at an average of 61.42 and strike rate of 145.76.

