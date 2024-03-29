IPL 2024: 3 milestones that were reached in RR's close win vs DC in Match 9

Rajasthan Royals (RR) continued the run of home teams winning in the ongoing IPL 2024 as they beat the Delhi Capitals (DC) by 12 runs in Match 9 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, March 28.

With this win, RR retained their second spot on the points table as they have become the second team after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to register two wins in the tournament.

Riyan Parag was the star of the show for Rajasthan as he clubbed a phenomenal 84* off 45 balls. The batting all-rounder saved RR from an early collapse and almost single-handedly took the team to a first-innings total of 185/5.

In reply, DC always remained behind the eight ball. Despite David Warner scoring 49, they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Tristan Stubbs' quick-fire 44* brought the Capitals close, but Avesh Khan bowled a superb last over and defended 17 runs.

With the RR vs. DC game in the history books, here are three important milestones that were reached during the IPL 2024 fixture.

#3 Yuzvendra Chahal completes 50 wickets for RR

Yuzvendra Chahal is the fifth-highest wicket-taker for RR

Yuzvendra Chahal bowled an impressive spell of 2/19 in his three overs on Thursday as he kept the things tight and sent back Rishabh Pant and Abhishek Porel.

In doing so, he completed 50 wickets for the Royals, becoming only the second spinner after Shane Warne (58) to achieve the milestone.

Since his move to RR in 2022, Chahal has bagged 51 wickets at an outstanding average of 19.66 and at a strike rate of only 14.92 across 33 games.

#2 David Warner completes 100 IPL sixes inside the powerplay

David Warner for the Delhi Capitals

David Warner achieved a significant feat during the game against Rajasthan in Jaipur. When he smoked Trent Boult for two sixes in the fifth over, the Australian southpaw completed 100 sixes inside the powerplay overs in IPL.

Warner became the second individual to attain the landmark after Chris Gayle, who hit 143 of his 357 maximums inside powerplays.

Warner's 49 was the highest individual score for DC in their clash against RR. The DC opener looked quite threatening up top, but couldn't guide his side to their first win of the season.

#1 Riyan Parag is now the youngest Indian to play 100 T20 matches

Riyan Parag won the Player of the Match in RR vs DC match

Riyan Parag showcased his talent and repaid the Royals' faith in him by playing a match-winning innings against Delhi Capitals on Thursday. Interestingly, it was also his 100th appearance in T20 cricket.

At just 22 years and 139 days old, Parag is now the youngest ever Indian to feature in 100 T20 games. He broke his RR captain Sanju Samson's record, who was 22 years and 157 days old while playing his 100th T20 game.

Apart from this, Parag's phenomenal knock of 84* is also his career-best batting performance in T20s.