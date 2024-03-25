IPL 2024: 3 milestones that could be reached in today's RCB vs PBKS match 

The stage is set for a fiery encounter in Match 6 of IPL 2024 as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lock horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. This evening game will be played on Monday, March 25.

Both teams come into this match with contrasting emotions. RCB, having suffered a defeat to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their opening game, will be desperate to bounce back and register their first win.

On the other hand, PBKS will be brimming with confidence after their convincing victory against Delhi Capitals (DC).

RCB's batting will be under the scanner after a lackluster performance in the first match. Their star players, Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell, will be looking to find their touch and provide a solid foundation at their home stadium, which is expected to be jam-packed on Monday.

As both teams gear up for an exciting battle, here are three important milestones that could be reached in the upcoming fixture.

#3 Shikhar Dhawan could become the left-hander with the joint-third-most 50+ scores in T20s

Shikhar Dhawan for PBKS

Despite his habit of scoring runs consistently, Shikhar Dhawan is an underrated commodity in T20s. The PBKS skipper knows the art of anchoring an innings and scoring big, having scored 69 fifties and two hundreds in the format.

With 71 50+ scores, Dhawan is just one half-century short of becoming the left-hander with the joint-third-most 50+ scores in T20s. A 50+ score against RCB would pit him alongside Colin Munro (72 50+ scores) on the list.

Chris Gayle (110) and David Warner (109) are the two left-handers with the most 50+ scores in T20s.

#2 Dinesh Karthik could hit his 700th T20 four

Dinesh Karthik played a brilliant knock vs CSK

Dinesh Karthik commenced his final IPL season with a great knock against CSK. Playing on his home ground, Karthik helped RCB recover from an early collapse and made an unbeaten 38 off 26.

The 38-year-old would love to provide another strong finish on Monday. If Karthik manages to have a great outing and scores at least nine fours, he would complete 700 fours in T20s.

In doing so, he would become only the seventh Indian to achieve the landmark.

#1 Virat Kohli could become the highest run-getter in RCB vs PBKS matches

Virat Kohli during RCB photoshoot

Much like most teams in the cash-rich league, Virat Kohli loves batting against the Punjab outfit.

In 30 matches against the Punjab Kings, the former RCB skipper has mustered 861 runs at an average of 31.88. Among RCB players, Kohli is the second-highest run-getter against PBKS after Chris Gayle, who hammered 873 runs against PBKS.

If Kohli scores 13 runs tonight, he will become the highest run-getter in T20 clashes between the two franchises.