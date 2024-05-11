IPL 2024: 3 milestones that could be reached in tonight's big KKR vs MI clash 

Match 60 of IPL 2024 will see the in-form Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on the struggling Mumbai Indians (MI) at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on May 11.

KKR, currently perched atop the with eight wins, are looking to confirm their playoff berth. MI, on the other hand, languish at the bottom of the standings with just four wins, and their season is all but over.

KKR have been firing on all cylinders this season. Their batting, led by the explosive openers Phil Salt and Sunil Narine, and the dependable Shreyas Iyer, has been a force to be reckoned with.

MI, in stark contrast, has been plagued by inconsistency. Their batting, which usually revolves around Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav, hasn't quite clicked. Their bowling attack, while boasting Jasprit Bumrah, has lacked penetration. The Hardik Pandya-led side became the first team to get eliminated from IPL 2024.

Ahead of tonight's encounter, we take a look at the top three milestones that could be reached in the KKR vs MI encounter.

#3 Ishan Kishan could complete 50 dismissals as wicket-keeper in IPL

Ishan Kishan donning the gloves for MI.

Although his batting hasn't fired on all cylinders so far in IPL 2024, Ishan Kishan has always been a great contributor for MI due to his wicket-keeping abilities. The southpaw has regularly donned the keeping role for the franchise since 2022 and has affected 48 dismissals from behind the stumps.

He is just two more dismissals shy of completing 50 in his IPL career. With 48 dismissals (43 catches and 5 stumpings), Kishan has averaged 0.827 dismissals per innings.

If he affect two more wickets behind the stumps, Kishan will become only the 10th Indian to complete 50 dismissals.

#2 Sunil Narine could complete 200 wickets for KKR

Sunil Narine could become the first to take 200 wickets for an IPL team.

KKR's very own Sunil Narine finds himself on the cusp of a historic bowling milestone. The world-class mystery tweaker has been a cornerstone of KKR's success since his debut in 2012.

In his Kolkata career so far, Narine has bagged 195 wickets at an immaculate economy rate of 6.65 and a strike rate of 21.56. The 35-year-old is just five wickets away from creating history and becoming the first-ever bowler to take 200 wickets for an IPL franchise.

#1 Rohit Sharma could become the third-highest run-getter in IPL, and highest vs KKR

Rohit Sharma has a terrific record vs KKR.

IPL legend Rohit Sharma stands on the verge of breaking a high-caliber record against the Kolkata franchise. An out-and-out match-winner, the former MI skipper is only 24 runs away from becoming the third-highest run-getter in IPL history.

In his 255-match long career so far, the 37-year-old has accumulated 6541 runs at a strike rate of over 131.02. He has been in decent form in IPL 2024 and another blazing start could make him surpass David Warner. The Australian is currently the third-highest run-getter with 6,564 runs.

Apart from this, Rohit can also topple another of David Warner's records. The Indian captain is only 43 runs away from becoming the highest run-getter against KKR. While Rohit has scored 1051 runs against KKR, Warner has 1093 runs.

