IPL 2024: 3 milestones that could be reached in tonight's DC vs CSK match 

Tonight's (March 31) IPL 2024 match promises to be a thrilling encounter as the Delhi Capitals (DC) are set to clash with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vishakhapatnam.

The Capitals will be desperate to kickstart their IPL 2024 campaign. They've begun the season with two losses, and their batting has been inconsistent. The Rishabh Pant-led unit is currently ninth on the points table and would love to get their first two points in their makeshift home ground.

Chennai, meanwhile, being the defending champions, have played as expected of them so far. They've defeated two strong teams in Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) and are flying high at the top of the points table.

Every IPL game offers both participating teams a chance to reach a certain milestone. Hence, some records are also on the verge of being shattered during the upcoming game as well.

On that note, let's take a look at the top three landmarks that could be reached in today's DC vs CSK fixture.

#3 Ajinkya Rahane could complete 4,500 IPL runs

Ajinkya Rahane for Chennai Super Kings

Ever since his move to the Chennai Super Kings, Ajinkya Rahane has looked quite threatening. In just 13 innings, he has made 365 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 165.90 for CSK.

Overall, the former Rajasthan Royals player has mustered 4,439 runs at an average of above 30. Another 61 runs would take him to 4,500 career runs in the IPL. If Rahane achieves the feat on Sunday, he will become only the eighth Indian to breach the 4500-run landmark.

#2 Mustafizur Rahman could become the first Bangladeshi pacer to take 300 T20 wickets

Mustafizur Rahman has had a brilliant start to IPL 2024.

Mustafizur Rahman kicked off this IPL season with a remarkable spell of 4/29 against RCB. He followed it up with another great performance (2/30) against GT and is currently the highest wicket-taker in IPL 2024, taking six scalps at an average of 9.83.

His six wickets in the tournament have taken Mustafizur's overall T20 wickets tally to 299. The left-arm pacer is just one wicket away from creating history and becoming the first Bangladeshi pacer to complete 300 wickets in the shortest format of the game.

Shakib Al Hasan (482) remains the only player from Bangladesh to take more T20 wickets than Mustafizur.

#1 David Warner could have the joint-most 50+ scores in T20 history

David Warner during the last time he faced CSK

The upcoming fixture gives a golden opportunity for David Warner to make some history. The hard-hitting southpaw is one of the all-time legends of the game, having notched up 12,143 runs at a strike rate of over 140 in the shortest format of the game.

His overall T20 tally includes as many as 109 50-plus scores, as he has hammered 101 fifties and eight hundreds. Another half-century will make him the player with the joint-most 50+ scores in T20s. Currently, Chris Gayle holds the prestigious record, having racked up 110 scores of 50 or more.