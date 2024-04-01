IPL 2024: 3 milestones that could be reached in tonight's MI vs RR clash 

The stage is set for a high-voltage clash on Monday (April 1) as Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 14 of IPL 2024. This will be MI's first home game of the season at their fortress, the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.

The two teams come into the match with contrasting fortunes. MI are yet to register a win, having lost their opening two matches. While they've been competitive, they haven't been able to close out the games. Questions have been raised about captain Hardik Pandya's decision-making, and the absence of star player Suryakumar Yadav is a big blow.

On the other hand, the Royals have started the season on a winning note, registering convincing victories in their first two encounters. However, this will be their first away game, and it will be interesting to see how they adapt to the Wankhede pitch, known for being batting-friendly.

As both teams prepare for what could be a great battle, let's take a look at three significant milestones that can be reached in the MI vs. RR game.

#3 Yuzvendra Chahal could be RR's fourth-highest wicket-taker

Yuzvendra Chahal after taking a wicket for RR

Yuzvendra Chahal has had a superb start to IPL 2024, having claimed three wickets at an avereage of under 15. With this, he has taken his wicket-taking tally for Rajasthan Royals to 51 scalps at an impressive strike rate of 14.92.

The upcoming game provides Chahal with an opportunity to soar up the charts for his franchise. If the wily leg-spinner bags three more wickets, he will become the fourth-highest wicket-taker for RR.

Currently, James Faulkner is above Chahal on the list. The Australian all-rounder took 53 wickets in the 48 games he played between 2013 and 2015.

#2 Jasprit Bumrah could become the second Indian pacer to claim 150 IPL wickets

Jasprit Bumrah celebrating a wicket vs GT

Jasprit Bumrah holds massive importance in MI's bowling attack. Undoubtedly, his wealth of experience and renowned skills will be crucial in taking MI's IPL 2024 campaign forward.

Ever since making his IPL debut for MI in 2013, Bumrah has taken 148 wickets at a brilliant economy rate of 7.37. He is just two wickets shy of becoming only the second Indian pace bowler with 150 wickets in IPL history.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (170) remains the only Indian fast bowler who has more IPL wickets than Bumrah.

Moreover, if the MI fast bowler gets to the landmark tonight, he will become the fastest Indian pacer to complete 150 IPL wickets. Bhuvneshwar took 138 games to achieve the feat, while Bumrah has so far only played 122 games in the league.

#1 Rohit Sharma could become the highest run-getter vs RR

Rohit Sharma for the Mumbai Indians

Former MI skipper Rohit Sharma has a golden opportunity to become the highest run-getter against Rajasthan Royals on Monday. So far, Rohit boasts a decent record against the inaugural champions, having scored 618 runs in 28 innings.

Rohit is currently sixth on the tally but if he scores at least 62 runs at his home ground, he could eclipse Shikhar Dhawan's record of 679 runs.

Also, the MI opener, who is renowned for dealing in fours and sixes, will most likely become the first Indian player to reach 1,500 boundaries (fours + sixes) in the shortest format of the game.

With 1,008 fours and 491 sixes to his credit, Rohit has pounded 11,225 T20 runs and is just one boundary short of the remarkable accomplishment. There have been previously only five batters to smash more than 1,500 boundaries in T20 cricket history.