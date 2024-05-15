IPL 2024: 3 milestones that could be reached in tonight's RR vs PBKS match 

The 65th match of the 2024 IPL season pits Rajasthan Royals (RR) against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The upcoming clash will be played on Wednesday, May 15.

The match carries different weight for the two teams. The Royals, currently sitting second in the points table, have already qualified for the playoffs. They need a win to boost their chances to end up in the top two. Conversely, PBKS have already been eliminated from contention.

Rajasthan will be looking to break a three-match losing streak. Captain Sanju Samson and his men will be keen to regain momentum before the crucial knockout stages.

Punjab, on the other hand, will be playing for pride. The Kings have had a disappointing season, failing to live up to expectations. This match offers them a chance to end the season on a high and potentially spoil Rajasthan's party.

Ahead of tonight's encounter, here are three big landmarks that could be reached in the RR vs PBKS fixture.

#3 Yuzvendra Chahal could soar up in RR's charts

Yuzvendra Chahal after taking a wicket for RR

Yuzvendra Chahal, known for his deceptive leg-spin and sharp googlies, has been a mainstay in the IPL for over a decade and has become synonymous with wicket-taking prowess.

Ever since his move to the Rajasthan Royals in 2022, he has been RR's main weapon. In just 43 games for the franchise, the wily tweaker has scalped 63 times and is currently the third-highest wicket-taker for them.

He is only two wickets away from equalling Siddharth Trivedi's tally of 65 wickets and is four wickets away from matching legendary Shane Watson's 67 wickets for RR.

#2 Arshdeep Singh could become the second-highest wicket-taker in PBKS history

Arshdeep Singh during training with PBKS

Arshdeep Singh has a golden opportunity in this high-stakes encounter to etch his name further into PBKS history. With 73 wickets to his name for PBKS, he stands just one wicket away from surpassing Sandeep Sharma (73 wickets) to become the franchise's second-highest wicket-taker.

The left-arm pacer has been a consistent performer for Punjab Kings, especially in the death overs. His ability to swing the new ball and nail his yorkers makes him a vital cog in their bowling attack.

#1 Sanju Samson could complete 300 sixes in T20 cricket

Sanju Samson has been in red-hot form this season.

The RR captain has led from the front this season. Samson, who earned his call-up to the Indian team for the T20 World Cup 2024, has scored a total of 486 runs at a superb average and strike rate of 60.75 and 158.31, respectively.

The Kerala-born star has clubbed 23 sixes this season, which has taken his overall six-hitting tally in T20s to 297. Samson is just three more big hits away from completing his 300 sixes in the shortest format of the game.

In doing so, Samson will join the esteemed list of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Suryakumar Yadav, and KL Rahul who have achieved the feat.