IPL 2024: 3 milestones that could be reached in tonight's SRH vs RR game 

The 50th match of IPL 2024 promises to be a high-octane clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, May 2.

Rajasthan have been the team to watch, currently sitting comfortably at the top of the points table with eight wins out of nine games. A victory here would practically seal their playoff berth. Their dominant form has been fueled by a strong batting line-up, with the top four scoring consistently.

Hyderabad, on the other hand, need a turnaround after two consecutive losses. They started the season strong and boast a powerful batting line-up themselves, with Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen at the forefront. However, questions have been raised about their ability to sustain momentum, especially after their recent setbacks. Their playoff hopes depend heavily on a win here.

As both team gears up for what could be exciting battle, here are three significant milestones that could be reached in the SRH vs RR clash.

#3 Bhuvneshwar Kumar could become the highest wicket-taker in SRH vs RR matches

Bhuvneshwar Kumar for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2023

IPL 2024 hasn't been as great as Bhuvneshwar Kumar would've liked. In nine outings, the veteran pacer has managed to bag only five wickets, that too, at an economy rate of over 10 runs per over.

However, he would love to put up a much improved bowling performance against a side he likes bowling against. In fact, Bhuvneshwar is the joint-highest successful in matches between SRH and RR. In 12 innings, the Indian pacer has taken as many wickets at an economy rate of 8.28. Another scalp on Thursday would make him the highest wicket-taker, surpassing James Faulkner's tally of 12 wickets.

#2 Sanju Samson could hit his 200th six in IPL history

Sanju Samson has mustered 199 sixes in IPL

Fresh off his selection in the Indian team for the T20 World Cup 2024, Sanju Samson would be brimming with confidence. The RR skipper has been in scintillating form this season, having racked up 385 runs at an average of 77.00. He has smashed 17 sixes in total, which has taken his overall six-hitting tally to 199.

Another six would mean that Samson completes his 200 maximums in the cash-rich league. There are only four Indians who have hit more than 200 sixes in the tournament. Moreover, Samson could also topple Suresh Raina's tally of 203 sixes tonight.

#1 Yuzvendra Chahal could become the first Indian to complete 350 T20 wickets

Yuzvendra Chahal celebrating his 200th IPL wicket

Another player who would be on top of the moon after the squad announcement is Yuzvendra Chahal. Incredibly, the wily leg-spinner recently etched his name in history when he became the first individual to take 200 wickets in IPL history.

The leading wicket-taker in the IPL, Chahal could breach another landmark tonight. The 33-year-old stands on the brink of becoming only the first Indian to complete 350 wickets in T20 cricket. After 296 innings, Chahal has bagged 349 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 7.65.

Moreover, it was also be Chahal's 300th appearance in T20 matches.

