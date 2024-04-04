IPL 2024: 3 players who starred and 2 who flopped in the DC vs KKR match ft. Sunil Narine & Mitchell Marsh

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) made it three out of three in IPL 2024, as they thrashed the Delhi Capitals (DC) by 106 runs in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, April 3.

At one point, it seemed like Kolkata would break the record for the highest score in IPL history, which was set just over a week ago. They fell narrowly short eventually, making an incredible 272-7, which Delhi were never in the hunt to scale down. Understandably, given the one-sided nature of the game, performances varied from one extreme to the other.

Here are three players who starred and two who flopped in the DC vs KKR IPL 2024 match.

#5 Star - Sunil Narine (KKR)

Sunil Narine proved that his blitz at the top of the order in the last game wasn't a flash in the pan, as he smacked the highest score of this year's IPL. Surviving a caught-behind appeal, the West Indian plundered seven fours and as many sixes to push DC into all sorts of trouble early in the game.

What makes Narine's knock even more incredible is that he faced fast bowling throughout his stay at the crease, barring an over from Axar Patel. He seems to have worked on his game immensely, and that's proving to be a game-changer for his side.

Narine also sent down a trademark economical spell to walk away as the clear winner of the Player of the Match award.

#4 Flop - Mitchell Marsh (DC)

Mitch Marsh [left] isn't in great form [Image Courtesy: iplt20.com]

Mitch Marsh has had a rough start to IPL 2024, and his struggles continued against KKR.

Marsh was entrusted with increased bowling responsibilities, as the other DC pacemen were carted all around the park. While he executed a few balls decently and prised out Narine, he leaked 37 runs in three overs.

Marsh bagged a two-ball duck as he found a fielder in the circle to perfection. The Capitals will expect more from their star Aussie all-rounder.

#3 Star - Angkrish Raghuvanshi (KKR)

Batting for the first time in the IPL, Angkrish Raghuvanshi made an immediate and lasting impression. The 18-year-old was in his element from the first ball, which was a classy hook over short fine leg off Anrich Nortje.

Raghuvanshi accessed areas on both sides of the wicket and ensured that KKR didn't lose momentum after a sizzling opening partnership. He even played a delightful reverse scoop and lofted over the leg-side with ease to bring up his first half-century in the format.

With Nitish Rana sidelined, Raghuvanshi could play a big role for the franchise in IPL 2024.

#2 Flop - Prithvi Shaw (DC)

Up against one of his favorite oppositions in the IPL on a batting paradise, Prithvi Shaw had an excellent opportunity to cash in on his recent form. However, the opening batter's inconsistency and issues with lateral movement caught up to him once again.

Shaw struck a couple of boundaries off Mitchell Starc's first over, but a hooping inswinger from Vaibhav Arora got him thinking. He tried to hoist one with the swing over mid-on, but only managed a miscue, which was well taken by Varun Chakaravarthy.

#1 Star - Varun Chakaravarthy

Varun Chakaravarthy had started his IPL 2024 campaign on an indifferent note, but he came into his own against DC. The wily spinner picked up three wickets to break the back of their chase.

Chakaravarthy was taken for a few runs by Tristan Stubbs, but he got himself back into the game by forcing Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel into ill-advised slogs across the line. He went on to dismiss Stubbs as well and conceded only 33 runs in his spell.