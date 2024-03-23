IPL 2024: 3 players who starred and 2 who flopped in the KKR vs SRH match ft. Andre Russell & Shreyas Iyer

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) held their nerve in the last over as they beat the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by four runs in Match 3 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Eden Gardens on Saturday, March 23.

After winning the toss and electing to bowl, Pat Cummins saw his bowlers turn in a good display before the KKR batters unleashed themselves at the death. The Knight Riders made an impressive 204/7, a score that seemed out of reach at one point before the SunRisers came mightily close.

On that note, here are three players who starred and two who flopped in the KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 match.

#5 Star - Andre Russell (KKR)

KKR's main man delivered once again as his incredible display of six-hitting took the team to a defendable total. Russell smacked seven sixes and three fours in his blitz, making his first half-century of the season.

The all-rounder also chipped in with two wickets in the two overs he bowled, rounding off an excellent performance. If he stays fit, he will certainly win more games for the franchise.

#4 Flop - Shreyas Iyer (KKR)

Returning to IPL action, Shreyas Iyer would've wanted to get his name in the news for the right reasons. Unfortunately, the KKR skipper couldn't impress in front of his home crowd, although his team got over the line in the end.

Shreyas bagged a two-ball duck, finding mid-off while trying to clear the infield. The batter could've taken some more time to adjust to the pace of the surface. He was good with his captaincy, but his run-scoring will be watched carefully in IPL 2024.

#3 Star - T Natarajan (SRH)

A player who isn't in the international picture anymore, Natarajan has been a fairly consistent performer in the IPL. The SRH seamer turned in another impressive display, picking up three wickets in his four overs and sending down an excellent final over.

Natarajan prised out two wickets in his first over and bowled another in the powerplay before returning to contribute two at the death. He went at an economy rate of just eight, the joint second-best among both sides.

#2 Flop - Mitchell Starc (KKR)

The most expensive player in the history of the IPL auction was left embarrassed as Heinrich Klaasen and Shahbaz Ahmed launched a brutal assault in his final over to nearly steal the game away from KKR.

Starc leaked 53 runs in his four overs without picking up a wicket. While he was unlucky not to have Abhishek Sharma caught in the powerplay, he got his lines and lengths all wrong as the game wore on. The Aussie needs to do better.

#1 Star - Heinrich Klaasen (SRH)

Heinrich Klaasen was unstoppable - almost [Image Courtesy: iplt20.com]

Heinrich Klaasen is among the top T20 batters in the world right now, and he proved that once again with a sensational showing against KKR. His spin game was always going to be SRH's biggest weapon, and he nearly pulled off the impossible.

Klaasen plundered eight sixes in the 29 balls he faced, not hitting a single four. The South African brought the equation down to seven runs off five balls, but Harshit Rana smartly resorted to slower balls and thwarted the Hyderabad charge.

Klaasen is on course to have another incredible batting campaign in a franchise league.