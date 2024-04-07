IPL 2024: 3 players who starred and 2 who flopped in the MI vs DC match ft. Rohit Sharma & Rishabh Pant 

The Mumbai Indians (MI) finally gave their fans something to cheer about in IPL 2024 as they beat the Delhi Capitals (DC) by 29 runs at the Wankhede on Sunday, April 7.

After winning the toss and electing to bowl, the Capitals saw their bowlers turn in a disastrous performance as the home team put 234-5. Despite the best efforts of two of their batters, they fell short, succumbing to their fourth defeat of the season. Mumbai, meanwhile, got off the mark in front of their home crowd.

Here are three players who starred and two who flopped in the MI vs DC IPL 2024 match:

#5 Star - Rohit Sharma (MI)

Rohit Sharma's first outing at the Wankhede this season lasted just one ball, but he made sure that those in attendance got their money's worth this time around. He took the attack to the DC bowlers in the powerplay and ensured that MI got off to a productive start.

Rohit was class personified as he accessed areas on the leg-side with ease. While Axar Patel harried him and eventually castled him soon after the powerplay, the opening batter did enough to set the platform for a big score.

#4 Flop - Rishabh Pant (DC)

DC captain Rishabh Pant endured a miserable game on multiple fronts at the Wankhede. He got his bowling changes all wrong, like bowling Lalit Yadav in the final over of the powerplay and holding Anrich Nortje back.

In the chase, Pant came down at No. 5 for some strange reason known only to him and the team management. Once he got to the crease, the left-hander tried bizarre shots on the leg-side, one of which brought about his wicket.

#3 Star - Jasprit Bumrah (MI)

DC were always going to have their work cut out while chasing 235, mainly because Jasprit Bumrah's four overs can generally be written off as economical and dangerous. That was what happened as the MI speedster turned in an incredible spell on a track that didn't give him much help.

Bumrah provided a major breakthrough in the middle overs as he castled Prithvi Shaw with a searing yorker and later picked up Abishek Porel's wicket as well. He ended his four-over spell with mindbowling figures of 2-22.

#2 Flop - Anrich Nortje (DC)

While MI's lead pacer impressed, DC's had a nightmare outing. Anrich Nortje has looked like a shadow of his best self since returning from injury, and he was taken for 65 runs in Mumbai.

Nortje started well, even dismissing Suryakumar Yadav, but it all went downhill at the death. Tim David started proceedings before Romario Shepherd took over in the final over and hammered an incredible 32 runs.

Speaking of...

#1 Star - Romario Shepherd (MI)

MI finally got their selection right, as they played Romario Shepherd ahead of Dewald Brevis. The West Indian all-rounder faced just 10 balls, but he managed a scarcely believable 39 off them to take his team to an above-par total.

Shepherd also assumed important bowling responsibilities and sent down four overs. He picked up David Warner's wicket in the powerplay and resorted to his cutters effectively.

Shepherd's final figures weren't great as he copped a bit of stick in the second half of his spell, but he rightfully walked away with the Player of the Match award.