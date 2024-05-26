IPL 2024: 3 records that could be broken in the final clash between KKR and SRH 

After 73 high-octane encounters spread across more than two months, we are finally on the cusp of witnessing who would be crowned as the new IPL champions. Will it be table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) or can Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) add second silverware to their cabinet.

The MA Chidambaram Stadium at Chepauk will be buzzing all night on May 26, Sunday. Both teams have played remarkable cricket throughout the tournament, and a close contest is anticipated.

KKR, led by the Shreyas Iyer, will be looking to cap off a remarkable journey with their third IPL title. They have already outplayed SRH twice this season, and the side will be keen to complete a hat-trick of victories against their rivals.

Their batting, spearheaded by the in-form Sunil Narine and Venkatesh Iyer, will be crucial. Bowling has been a strong point for KKR as well, with the pace duo of Mitchell Starc and Harshit Rana wreaking havoc on opposition batters.

SRH, on the other hand, have surprised many with their resurgence this season. Openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head have been in red-hot forms this season. Their bowling attack boasts of the experience of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Pat Cummins.

As both teams gear up for what will be a historic night, here are three big records that could be made in IPL 2024 Final between KKR and SRH.

#1 KKR and/or SRH could set the record for most 200+ scores in an IPL season

This year's IPL final is a clash of batting titans! Both KKR and SRH have redefined aggressive T20 batting, going all out for runs throughout the innings. It's no surprise then, that they hold the top two spots for the fastest scoring rates in IPL 2024.

The Knight Riders lead the pack with a scorching 9.97 runs per over, while the Orange Army aren't far behind, averaging a staggering 9.82 runs per over. This dominance is further reflected in the number of times both teams have surpassed the 200-run mark – a whopping six times each, the highest ever for any team in a single IPL season.

If either KKR or SRH manages another 200+ score in the finals, they'll etch their name in history as the new record holders for most 200+ totals in an IPL season.

#2 Nitish Kumar Reddy will achieve a unique feat in IPL 2024 Final

The IPL 2024 final promises to be even more special for young Indian star Nitish Kumar Reddy. Not only will he be vying for championship glory with the Sunrisers, but he'll also be making history. When he takes the field in Chennai, Nitish will become the first Indian player ever to participate in an IPL final on his birthday! This adds a whole new layer of excitement to his performance, and all eyes will be on him to see if he can deliver a special birthday knock.

Across the field, KKR's birthday boy, Sunil Narine, will also be looking to make his mark. While Nitish is etching his name in IPL history as the first Indian to play a final on his birthday, Narine has the chance to join an exclusive club of overseas players who have achieved this feat. Following in the footsteps of legends like Michael Hussey (2012) and Kieron Pollard (2019), Narine will become the third overseas cricketer to celebrate a birthday win in an IPL final.

#3 Sunil Narine could become the first player to take 200 wickets for a single franchise

KKR icon Sunil Narine is on the verge of a bowling milestone in the IPL. Since joining the team in 2012, the spin wizard has been a pillar of Kolkata's success. His mastery of deception with his variations played a crucial role in their championship victories of 2012 and 2014.

Narine's KKR journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. He boasts a staggering 197 wickets, a true mark of his consistent impact over the years. Even more impressive is his miserly economy rate of 6.67, showcasing his ability to restrict runs effectively.

With just three more wickets to his name, the newly-turned 36-year-old stands on the threshold of IPL history. If he manages this feat, he'll become the first bowler ever to reach 200 wickets for a single IPL franchise.

