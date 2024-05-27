IPL 2024: 3 records that were broken in KKR's historic title-clinching win vs SRH in the finals

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) etched their name in history books again by clinching their third IPL title in the 2024 season after defeating the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by a massive margin. This victory held special significance as it came after a ten-year gap, with Gautam Gambhir, the captain of their previous triumphs in 2012 and 2014, now serving as their mentor.

The match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai turned out to be a one-sided affair. Notably, SRH struggled with the bat in the first innings, managing only 113 runs before being bowled out in 18.3 overs.

Pacer Mitchell Starc spearheaded KKR's bowling attack and picked up crucial wickets in the powerplay. Andre Russell also chipped in with three wickets, ensuring SRH's batting innings ended without much fight.

Trending

Chasing a paltry target of 114, KKR's top-order batters Venkatesh Iyer and Rahmanullah Gurbaz exhibited an aggressive approach. The former, in particular, was unstoppable, as he eventually remained unbeaten, scoring 52* off just 26 balls.

Gurbaz provided good support before being dismissed, but by then, the writing was already on the wall. KKR chased down the target in a mere 10.3 overs, winning by a dominant eight wickets.

As the match is now in the history books, here are three noteworthy records that were broken in the IPL 2024 final between KKR and SRH.

#3 KKR are now the first IPL team to win titles under multiple captains

Shreyas Iyer lifting the IPL trophy [Image credit IPLT20/BCCI]

KKR scripted history by becoming the only team to win the IPL under multiple captains. The current team's mentor and former captain Gautam Gambhir led them to glory in 2012 and 2014. Meanwhile, it was Shreyas Iyer who orchestrated their magnificent win in 2024. This victory, achieved under Iyer's leadership, signifies a new chapter for KKR and proves their ability to adapt and thrive under different captains.

Earlier, Shreyas Iyer became the first captain to take two different IPL franchises to IPL finals. He was captain of the Delhi Capitals (DC) when they made it to IPL 2020 Final.

#2 Sunil Narine has now won the most 'MVP' or 'POTT' awards in IPL history

Sunil Narine cemented his place as the undisputed MVP of the IPL. The legendary all-rounder from KKR became the first player in the tournament's history to claim the prestigious Most Valuable Player award a record-breaking three times.

This accomplishment adds to his previous MVP wins in 2012 and 2018. Narine's dominance throughout IPL 2024 was undeniable. He led the run-scoring charts for his team with a staggering 488 runs at a blistering strike rate of nearly 180. He also displayed his bowling prowess, taking 17 wickets with an impressive economy rate of just 6.69.

It's worth noting that the Most Valuable Player award is the successor to the Player of the Tournament award, which was renamed in 2013.

#1 Biggest win (by balls remaining) in any franchise T20 league final

Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer after guiding KKR over the finishing line [Image credit: BCCI/IPLT20]

T20 finals are known for their high-octane thrill rides, but some victories stand out for their sheer dominance. The 2024 IPL final witnessed a record-breaking performance by KKR. The Knights recorded the biggest-ever win in a men's T20 franchise tournament final.

KKR clinched an eight-wicket victory against SRH, with 57 balls to spare, surpassing the previous record of 45 balls set by the Sydney Sixers against Highveld Lions at Champions League T20 (CLT20) in 2012.

While this huge win was surely the biggest in all IPL playoffs history, it was also the largest against SRH. Apart from this, the entire IPL 2024 final lasted only 29 overs. With this, it was the shortest ever non-interrupted IPL Playoff/Knockout game ever.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️