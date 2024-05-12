IPL 2024: 3 records that were broken in KKR's win vs MI in Match 60

After a span of 60 league matches, we finally have ourselves the first franchise to qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs. With their win over the Mumbai Indians (MI), the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have confirmed their berth in the playoffs.

In a rain-curtailed game, which was reduced to 16 overs per side, MI won the toss and elected to bowl first. They began superbly, with Jasprit Bumrah producing a peach of a delivery to send back Sunil Narine.

However, Venkatesh Iyer top-scored with a 21-ball 42 and Nitish Rana (33) and Andre Russell (24) came up with handy cameos to take KKR to 157/7 in their 16 overs.

In reply, Ishan Kishan (40 off 22) gave the visitors a good start. Rohit Sharma, however, struggled and made a painstaking 24-ball 19. MI couldn't capitalise on Kishan's innings and kept lost wickets at regular intervals. The spin duo of Narine and Varun Chakravarthy spun a web as KKR restricted MI to 139/8 to script an 18-run win.

With the highly entertaining encounter now done and dusted, here are three significant records that were broken in the KKR vs. MI clash.

#3 Sunil Narine sets multiple records including most T20 ducks

Sunil Narine getting rattled by Jasprit Bumrah

It was an eventful game for Sunil Narine, who started off with a golden duck. He left one off Bumrah only to see the ball swing back in and rattle his off stump. With this, Narine now has the most ducks in T20 history.

Expand Tweet

It was Narine's 44th duck in the shortest format, going past Alex Hales (43) on the unwanted list.

Having said that, Narine made his way back into the game with a superb spell of 1/21, taking the prized wicket of Kishan. With that wicket, Narine completed 550 T20 wickets. The West Indian also became the first spinner to complete the double of 400 runs and 15 wickets in an IPL season.

IPL 2024 has been fantastic for the Caribbean star, who has scored 461 runs and taken 15 scalps so far.

#2 Joint-most wins at a venue by a team in IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders acknowledging their fans at Eden Gardens

The encounter against MI was KKR's last home game of IPL 2024. The two-time champions gave their fans a fitting farewell, who hung around despite a serious rain threat and delayed start.

With their win on Saturday, KKR have now become the joint-most succesful team at a particular venue in IPL history. It was Kolkata's 52nd triumph at Eden Gardens, putting them at the top of the list alongside the Mumbai Indians, who have also won 52 IPL games at the Wankhede Stadium.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have won 49 IPL games at Chepauk and could clinch their 50th when they host Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday (May 12) afternoon.

#1 Jasprit Bumrah - First pacer to take 25+ IPL wickets against 3 teams

Jasprit Bumrah has undoubtedly been the best player for the Mumbai Indians this season. The masterful pacer was on top of his game vs KKR as well. He bagged two wickets in the form of Sunil Narine and Rinku Singh, taking his IPL 2024 wickets tally to 20 and becoming the Purple Cap holder.

The 30-year-old has a stellar record against KKR. In just 18 outings, Bumrah has taken 25 wickets, making him the first-ever pacer to take 25 or more wickets against three different opponents in IPL history.

Bumrah has taken 26 wickets against the Delhi Capitals, 29 wickets against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and 25 versus the Knight Riders.

