[Watch] Jasprit Bumrah leaves Sunil Narine flabbergasted with an absolute peach during KKR vs MI IPL 2024 match

Mumbai Indians (MI) speedster Jasprit Bumrah arguably bowled the ball of IPL 2024 to get rid of the dangerous Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener Sunil Narine for a golden duck at Eden Gardens on Saturday, May 11. Narine's sizzling form needed something special and that's exactly what Bumrah produced.

Narine gave himself some room and then decided to shoulder arms to a fuller delivery from Bumrah as he felt it wasn't within his reach. However, the ball swung in late and kissed the off-stump, leaving Sunil Narine flabbergasted. Jasprit Bumrah with his trademark smile did the eagle celebration.

Here's a video of the dismissal:

The delivery from Bumrah was so good that even the other MI fielders looked pleasantly surprised. It was exactly what Mumbai wanted given how dangerous the KKR openers had been throughout the tournament.

MI keep chipping away at KKR with powerplay wickets

Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl first on a pitch that had been under the covers for quite some time. The decision seems to have worked wonders so far as there has been a bit of tackiness in the pitch that MI bowlers have taken advantage of.

Phil Salt began with a first-ball six, but once again fell to a delivery from Nuwan Thushara that held a bit into the surface and Anshul Kambhoj completed a good catch at fine leg. It was then followed by an absolute beauty from Jasprit Bumrah, coupled with misjudgment from Narine that led to the latter's dismissal.

Young Kambhoj then stepped up and cleaned up opposition captain Shreyas Iyer to complete a fantastic powerplay for Mumbai Indians. KKR still have Venkatesh Iyer at the crease and he has been joined by Nitish Rana. The duo will look to build the platform for the explosive Andre Russell and Rinku Singh to follow.

