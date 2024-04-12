IPL 2024: 3 records that were broken in MI's big win vs RCB in Match 25

Mumbai Indians pulled off a dominant win against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday, clinching Match 25 of IPL 2024 by a comfortable margin of seven wickets.

Electing to field first, Mumbai got off to a great start thanks to Jasprit Bumrah, who dismissed Virat Kohli early in his spell. Despite fifties from Faf du Plessis and Rajat Patidar, RCB's batting faltered in the face of some superb bowling by Bumrah, who took a magical fifer.

It took Dinesh Karthik's blistering 23-ball 53* to help RCB post a competitive total of 196/8.

In reply, Mumbai openers Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma got their team off to a flying start, adding 101 runs in only 53 balls. Kishan, in particular, came out with all guns blazing as he hammered 69 off 34.

Then came a special show by Suryakumar Yadav, who was simply impregnable on the night.The star MI batter got to his half-century in only 17 balls.

Skipper Hardik Pandya (21* off 6) also struck three sixes that propelled Mumbai over the finishing line with 27 balls to spare.

With the high-scoring affair now in the history books, here are three crucial records that were broken in the recently concluded MI vs. RCB match.

#3 First T20 inning with 3 fifties and 3 ducks

Faf du Plessis and Rajat Patidar for RCB

While Bengaluru's innings of 196 didn't prove to be sufficient, it created a unique record that wasn't seen in over 13,700 T20s that have been played thus far.

In the first innings, all three of Faf du Plessis (61), Rajat Patidar (50), and Dinesh Karthik (53*) shone with their bats. However, there were three players who got out on the duck as well, with all of Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, and Vijaykumar Vyshak registering zeroes.

Interestingly, RCB's innings against Mumbai has now become the very first instance of three players scoring fifties and as many players recording ducks in a T20 inning.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav becomes first Indian with 3 T20 fifties at a strike rate of 250+

Suryakumar Yadav acknowledging his fifty to the crowd

The crowd at the Wankhede Stadium once again witnessed a freakish knock by Suryakumar Yadav, who announced that he has well and truly returned.

Playing only his second competitive match after several months, SKY blew away the RCB bowlers and bludgeoned five fours and four maximums. Despite coming out to bat when five fielders were on the boundary, he found gaps in a way that only he can and got to his 22nd IPL fifty in just 17 balls.

In doing so, he has become only the first Indian player ever to hammer three T20 fifties at a strike rate of over 250. His other two fifties came in T20 internationals, when he scored 68* (26) against Hong Kong and 61 (22) against South Africa.

The 33-year-old also completed his 7,000 T20 runs en route to his fantastic knock of 52 off 19 balls.

#1 Jasprit Bumrah becomes first player to take a five-wicket haul vs RCB in IPL

Jasprit Bumrah was on song vs RCB

Another day, another 'Jasprit Bumrah' special to witness for the fans. The MI pacer operated at an economy rate of 5.2 on a day where almost 400 runs were scored in just over 35 overs.

The genius of Bumrah was on full flow once again as he maneuvered his lines and lengths on a track, which showed no respite for the bowlers. Regardless, RCB batters succumbed to the class of Bumrah, who finished with figures of 5/21,

Interestingly, Bumrah has now become the first ever player to take a fifer against the Challengers in IPL history.

Apart from this, Bumrah has now also become the bowler with the most wickets against RCB. The 30-year-old made his IPL debut against Bengaluru and has taken 29 wickets in just 19 innings, surpassing Harbhajan Singh's tally of 27 scalps.