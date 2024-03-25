IPL 2024: 3 records that were broken in RR's impressive 20-run win vs LSG

In what was a clinical performance by the Rajasthan Royals (RR), they recorded a remarkable win over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 20 runs in their opening match of IPL 2024. It was Match 4 of the ongoing tournament and was played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, March 24.

Sanju Samson was the star for Rajasthan with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 82 runs. He anchored the innings after early dismissals and helped his team post a competitive total of 193/4 on the board.

Trent Boult provided Rajasthan with a dream start with the ball, dismissing Lucknow's openers Quinton de Kock and Devdutt Padikkal cheaply.

Despite fighting half-centuries from Nicholas Pooran (64 runs off 41) and KL Rahul (58 off 44), Lucknow's chase kept faltering at regular intervals. Rajasthan's bowlers kept things tight, not allowing any easy partnerships to flourish. In the end, Lucknow fell short by 20 runs, managing only 173/6 in their allotted overs.

While the exciting match is now in the history books, here are three important records that were broken throughout the RR vs LSG game.

#3 Jos Buttler is now only the fourth Englishman to hit 1000 T20 fours

Jos Buttler for Rajasthan Royals

Jos Buttler started his IPL 2024 campaign with a score of 11 runs. While he was out cheaply, he achieved a great landmark in the game.

The right-hander struck two boundaries on Sunday, which led him to complete his 1000th in the shortest format of the game. Buttler, who has 11,157 T20 runs to his name, has hit 1,001 fours and 474 sixes in his career.

He is only fourth Englishman after Alex Hales (1361), James Vince (1164) and Jason Roy (1020) to achieve the landmark.

#2 KL Rahul now has the joint-most 50+ scores by a wicketkeeper-batter in IPL history

KL Rahul scored a fifty on Sunday.

KL Rahul weathered the storm early on when Trent Boult and Nandre Burger were firing in with the new ball. He made a steady 58 off 44 balls, smashing four boundaries and two sixes in the process.

With his half-century, Rahul has now become the player with the joint-most 50+ scores as a wicket-keeper batter in IPL history. This was his 24th instance of scoring over 50 runs in an IPL innings, joining MS Dhoni on the list.

#1 Sanju Samson now has the joint-most 50+ scores for RR

Sanju Samson played a blinder for RR

Sanju Samson and his love for scoring runs in his side's opening encounters continued as he made a match-winning 82* against LSG. He anchored the RR innings magnificently and notched up his 23rd 50+ score for the franchise.

With this, Samson now has the joint-most 50+ scores for Rajasthan Royals. He has racked up 21 half-centuries and two hundreds during his career at the franchise.

He has joined Jos Buttler and Ajinkya Rahane on the list, who both have 23 50+ scores for the Royals.