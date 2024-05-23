IPL 2024: 3 records that were broken in RR's thrilling win over RCB in the Eliminator

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) quest for their elusive IPL title was shattered in the Eliminator by a spirited Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Wednesday. The match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad was a thriller and left RCB heartbroken with a four-wicket defeat.

RCB, after losing the toss and being put to bat, posted a modest total of 172 runs on the board. Rajat Patidar and Mahipal Lomror played decent knocks, helping RCB reach a defendable score despite losing wickets at regular intervals.

The chase by RR was anything but easy. RCB bowlers kept things tight, making it difficult for the Royals batters to score freely.

While Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tom Kohler-Cadmore provided a solid foundation at the top of the order, wickets continued to tumble. In a tense finish, they eventually chased down the target with six balls to spare, thanks to some crucial late-innings hitting by Shimron Hetmyer and Rovman Powell.

On that note, here are three noteworthy records that were broken in the IPL 2024 Eliminator between RR and RCB.

#3 RCB now has the most defeats in IPL playoffs

RCB players after the loss vs RR [Image credit: IPLT20/BCCI]

Always a bridesmaid, never a bride - a continuous case with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru! The franchise, who are trophyless despite playing three IPL finals, were once again below par on the night when it mattered the most.

In fact, with their latest loss, RCB now have the unwanted record of registering the most defeats in IPL playoff matches. The Red and Gold franchise have played 16 games in the playoffs, losing 10 of those. They have surpassed the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) on the list, who both have lost 9 IPL playoff matches.

#2 Yuzvendra Chahal is now RR's highest wicket-taker in IPL

The highest wicket-taker in IPL history, Yuzvendra Chahal created another record on Wednesday. Playing against his former franchise, RCB, Chahal became the player with the most wickets for RR in IPL history.

The wily tweaker dismissed the big fish in Virat Kohli. It was Chahal's 66th scalp in just his 45th innings for the inaugural champions. With this, he has overtaken Siddharth Trivedi's tally of 65 wickets that he took in 75 innings.

Legendary Shane Watson remains the highest wicket-taker for RR in all T20s. He took 61 of his 67 wickets for RR in the IPL.

#1 Virat Kohli - First player to complete 8,000 IPL runs

Virat Kohli, the indomitable batter and former RCB captain, etched his name even deeper into IPL folklore during the high-octane Eliminator clash against the Royals. Within powerplay overs, Kohli reached 29* with a delightful four off Avesh Khan. But this wasn't just another boundary - it was a historic one as Kohli became the first-ever player to complete 8,000 runs in IPL history.

The magnitude of this achievement is underlined by the fact that no other player has even managed to reach the 7,000-run mark. Kohli stands alone at the summit, a testament to his remarkable consistency and dominance in the tournament since its inception.

In the 252 matches that he has played in the cash-rich league, Kohli has accumulated 8,004 runs at an amazing average and strike rate of 38.66 and 132.0, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback