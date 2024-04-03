IPL 2024: 3 records that can be broken in today's DC vs KKR match 

The Delhi Capitals (DC) are set to face the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 16 of the ongoing IPL 2024 at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Vizag on Wednesday, April 3.

DC will enter the game on the back of a superb win over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). They are seventh on the points table and would love to get another two points under their belt.

Kolkata, meanwhile, are riding high on a wave of momentum. They've won both their matches so far, showcasing phenomenal batting depth. Their bowling attack has also been impressive. With their current form, they'll be looking to extend their winning streak and solidify their position at the top of the table.

Ahead of tonight's much-awaited encounter, here are three possible records that might be tumbled in the DC vs. KKR clash.

#3 Sunil Narine could become the highest wicket-taker vs DC

Sunil Narine celebrating for KKR

Sunil Narine wreaked havoc with his bat in KKR's last game against Bengaluru. However, he has a chance to make history with his ball tonight.

The Caribbean mystery tweaker boasts a great record against the Capitals, having taken 25 wickets at an outstanding economy rate of 6.73. Among the highest wicket-takers against DC, Narine ranks second and could come out on top by the end of tonight's match.

Narine is only two wickets away from surpassing Piyush Chawla's tally of 26 wickets and could become the highest wicket-taker against DC in IPL history.

#2 Shreyas Iyer could become the highest run-getter in DC vs KKR matches

Shreyas Iyer for the Kolkata Knight Riders

Shreyas Iyer will be up against his former franchise on Wednesday. It was at the Delhi Capitals, where Iyer commenced his IPL career and even led the franchise to the finals of the 2020 season.

Now leading KKR, the Indian middle-order batter has an opportunity to break the record of scoring the most runs in matches between DC and KKR. Iyer has smacked 552 runs at an average of 42.46 so far.

Only Gautam Gambhir, Iyer's mentor at KKR, has scored more runs in the matches between the two teams. Another former DC and KKR captain, Gambhir scored a total of 569 runs.

Iyer is only 18 runs short of toppling Gambhir's record and becoming the highest run-getter in DC vs KKR fixtures.

#1 Rishabh Pant could become the second-fastest Indian to score 3,000 IPL runs

Rishabh Pant acknowledging his fifty vs CSK

After starting his IPL 2024 campaign in a slightly rusty fashion, Rishabh Pant found his groove in the last game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He bludgeoned a match-winning 32-ball 51.

With this, Pant took his overall run-scoring tally in IPL to 2,935 runs in 101 matches, boasting an impressive strike rate of 147.56. The hard-hitting southpaw is just 65 runs shy of reaching the 3,000-run mark in the tournament.

If Pant manages to hit those 65 runs against KKR tonight, he will not only become the first player to hammer 3,000 runs for DC but will also be the second-quickest Indian to achieve the landmark after KL Rahul.

Rahul (80 innings) and Suresh Raina (103 innings) are currently the two fastest Indians on the list and Pant could eclipse Raina, as the DC skipper has featured in 100 innings in the IPL.