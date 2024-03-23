IPL 2024: 3 landmarks that can be reached in today's PBKS vs DC match 

The first day game of the Indian Premier League 2024 will see the Punjab Kings take on the Delhi Capitals. The much-awaited encounter will take place at the newly built MYSI Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on Saturday, March 23.

Both PBKS and DC underperformed last season and will be desperate to get their IPL 2024 campaign off to a winning start. A victory in the opening match will be a huge confidence booster for their respective journeys.

All eyes will be on Rishabh Pant, who is set to feature in his first IPL match since 2022. The southpaw was ruled out of IPL 2023 after a car accident back in December 2022.

PBKS, meanwhile, will be led by Shikhar Dhawan, who has not played much competitive cricket in the last ten months. Harshal Patel, who was picked up for ₹11.75 crore, is likely to make his debut for the Kings in the game.

Here are three landmarks that can be reached in the upcoming PBKS vs DC fixture.

#3 Arshdeep Singh could become PBKS' fourth-highest wicket-taker of all time

Arshdeep Singh for Punjab Kings

One of India's rising stars, Arshdeep Singh could write himself into the history books in the upcoming game. If the left-arm pacer bags two scalps against DC, he will become Punjab Kings' fourth-highest wicket-taker of all time.

Arshdeep has bagged 57 scalps at an average of 27.14 across 51 innings and is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the franchise's history. Just ahead of him is Mohammed Shami, who took 58 wickets during his stint with PBKS.

Moreover, the PBKS pacer is also five wickets away from completing 150 scalps in T20 cricket.

#2 David Warner could become only the second player to hit 650 fours in IPL

David Warner while playing the pull stroke

A consistent run-getter in IPL history, David Warner had a decent season with DC last year.

With 6,397 runs to his name, Warner is the leading run-getter among overseas players in IPL history.

The Australian southpaw has smashed 646 fours during his IPL career and is only four more boundaries short to become only the second player to complete 650 fours in the league.

Only Shikhar Dhawan (750) has struck more fours than Warner in IPL history.

#1 Shikhar Dhawan could become the Indian with most fifties in IPL

Shikhar Dhawan acknowledging his fifty for PBKS

One of the most underrated players in IPL history, Shikhar Dhawan has a knack for accumulating mountainous runs every season. He would love to start the new campaign on a high against his home and former franchise Delhi.

The PBKS skipper is the second-highest run-getter in the league, with 6,617 runs in 216 innings. He has also racked up 50 half-centuries in the tournament, which is the joint-best among Indians alongside Virat Kohli (50).

If Dhawan scores another fifty on Sunday, he will overtake Kohli to become the Indian with the most half-centuries in the league. Overall, David Warner tops the list with 61 fifties to his name.