IPL 2024: 5 records that were broken in RR's magnificent win vs RCB in Match 19 

Jos Buttler's wonderful knock topped Virat Kohli's ton as the Rajasthan Royals (RR) scripted a superb six-wicket win over the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 19 of IPL 2024 in Jaipur on Saturday, April 6.

The visitors were propelled to a formidable first-innings total of 183/3 by Kohli, who anchored the innings phenomenally. Although he started slowly, he picked up the pace and scored the first century of the season, smashing 113* off 72 balls. Unfortunately for Kohli, he didn't find enough support from the other end, with Faf du Plessis also scoring a sluggish 44.

In reply, Rajasthan lost Yashasvi Jaiswal (0) in the very first over. However, then came the match-changing partnership between Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson. The two senior pros combined to add 148 runs to all but kill the game. While Samson was dismissed for 69, Buttler continued his onslaught and hit the winning six that also helped him touch the three-figure mark.

The recently concluded fixture also witnessed several records getting shattered. Here is a compilation of five such records.

#5 Most catches in IPL history

Virat Kohli during the field vs RR

Amid the host of records that Virat Kohli broke with his batting, the former RCB skipper also earned himself a significant fielding record. One of the fittest athletes in the world of cricket currently, Kohli has plucked a total of 110 catches in 240 IPL innings.

He is now the outfield player with the most catches in the tournament's history, surpassing Chennai Super Kings (CSK) legend Suresh Raina, who took 109 catches in 204 innings in his IPL career.

#4 Most POTM award for RR in IPL

Jos Buttler won the Player of the Match (POTM) award for his superb knock in the second innings. He mastered the run-chase completely and scored 100* off 58 balls.

This POTM award was his 11th for the Rajasthan-based franchise in IPL history as he became the player with the most POTM awards for RR. The Englishman has eclipsed Ajinkya Rahane on the list, who had won 10 POTM awards in his career for RR.

#3 Most IPL centuries by a batter in a losing cause

Virat Kohli heading back to the dugout after his century

With his latest three-digit score in Jaipur, Virat Kohli took his overall century tally to eight in IPL history. Unfortunately for him, three of those eight centuries for RCB have gone in vain.

His three tons in losing causes is now the most by any batter in IPL history. This is one more than Sanju Samson and Hashim Amla, who have two IPL hundreds in losing causes.

All three of these hundreds for Kohli include one against Gujarat Lions (2016), one against Gujarat Titans (2023) and the most recent against Rajasthan Royals (2024).

#2 Joint-most centuries in a single IPL match

Both centurions Jos Buttler and Virat Kohli after the match

The crowd at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium were in for a treat as they saw two sensational tons across the 40 overs. However, this isn't the first time that an IPL match saw two hundreds.

The recently concluded RR vs RCB match was, in fact, the fifth instance where two batters hit hundreds in an IPL match. Here is the list of those five games:

Virat Kohli (109) and AB de Villiers (129) for RCB vs Gujarat Lions in 2016 David Warner (100) and Jonny Bairstow (114) for SRH vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2019 Heinrich Klaasen (104) for SRH and Virat Kohli (100) for RCB in 2023 Virat Kohli (101) for RCB and Shubman Gill (104) for GT in 2023 Virat Kohli (113) for RCB and Jos Buttler (100) for RR in 2024

#1 Joint-slowest IPL hundred of all-time

Virat Kohli during the match vs RR

While Kohli received plaudits for playing a superb knock on what was a two-paced track, he even faced some flak for his middling strike rate. However, one could argue that the modern-day master didn't find enough support from his other RCB batters.

Regardless, his knock on Saturday earned Kohli an unwanted record. He got his hundred against RR in 67 balls, which is now the joint-slowest in IPL history. Manish Pandey also made a 67-ball century back in 2009. Interestingly, Pandey's hundred also came while playing for RCB.