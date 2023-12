IPL 2024 Auction: Full list of Unsold Players in IPL Auction 2024 with Prices 

IPL 2024 Auction is done and dusted. The 10 IPL franchises shelled out enormous amounts of money to sign the players they wanted. Australian fast bowlers Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins emerged as the two costliest picks in the auction.

Harshal Patel was the most expensive Indian player at the auction by bagging a ₹11.75 crore deal from the Punjab Kings (PBKS). Several uncapped players like Shahrukh Khan, Kumar Kushagra, Robin Minz, Sameer Rizvi and Sushant Mishra earned big contracts from the IPL teams at the IPL 2024 Auction.

However, not all players were lucky enough to return with a contract from Dubai. Here is the complete list of players who remained unsold at the IPL 2024 Auction:

Complete list of unsold players at IPL 2024 Auction

Krishnan Shrijith - ₹20 lakh Shubham Agarwal - ₹20 lakh Yarra Prithvi Raj - ₹20 lakh Karun Nair - ₹ 50 lakh Sumeet Verma - ₹ 20 lakh Harsh Dubey - ₹ 20 lakh Tanush Kotian - ₹ 20 lakh Kamlesh Nagarkoti - ₹ 20 lakh Pradosh Ranjan Paul - ₹ 20 lakh G Ajitesh - ₹ 20 lakh Gaurav Chaudhary - ₹ 20 lakh Bipin Saurabh - ₹ 20 lakh KM Asif - ₹ 20 lakh Sakib Hussain - ₹ 20 lakh Steven Smith - ₹ 2 crore Phil Salt - ₹ 1.5 crore Josh Inglis - 2 crore Kusal Mendis - ₹ 50 lakh Josh Hazlewood - ₹ 2 crore Adil Rashid - ₹ 2 crore Waqar Salamkheil - ₹ 50 lakh Akeal Hosein - ₹ 50 lakh Ish Sodhi - ₹ 75 lakh Tabraiz Shamsi - ₹ 50 lakh Rohan Kunnummal - ₹ 20 lakh Priyansh Arya - ₹ 20 lakh Manan Vohra - ₹ 20 lakh Sarfaraz Khan - ₹ 20 lakh Raj Bawa - ₹ 20 lakh Vivrant Sharma - ₹ 20 lakh Atit Sheth - ₹ 20 lakh Hrithik Shokeen - ₹ 20 lakh Urvil Patel - ₹ 20 lakh Vishnu Solanki - ₹ 20 lakh Kuldip Yadav - ₹ 20 lakh Ishan Porel - ₹ 20 lakh Shiva Singh - ₹ 20 lakh Murugan Ashwin - ₹ 20 lakh Pulkit Narang - ₹ 20 lakh Finn Allen - ₹ 75 lakh Colin Munro - ₹ 1.5 crore Rassie van der Dussen - ₹ 2 crore Qais Ahmad - ₹ 50 lakh Michael Bracewell - ₹ 1 crore James Neesham - ₹ 1.5 crore Keemo Paul - ₹ 75 lakh Odean Smith - ₹ 50 lakh Dushmantha Chameera - ₹ 50 lakh Ben Dwarshuis - ₹ 50 lakh Matt Henry - 75 lakh Kyle Jamieson - ₹ 1 crore Tymal Mills - ₹ 1.5 crore Adam Milne - ₹ 1 crore Lance Morris - ₹ 75 lakh Sandeep Warrier - ₹ 50 lakh Luke Wood - ₹ 50 lakh Rithik Easwaran - ₹ 20 lakh Himmat Singh - ₹ 20 lakh Shashank Singh - ₹ 20 lakh Mohammed Kaif - ₹ 20 lakh Abhilash Shetty - ₹ 20 lakh Gurjapneet Singh - ₹ 20 lakh

The unsold players of the IPL 2024 Auction should not be disappointed. They can still be a part of the league as a replacement if any player is unavailable for the tournament.

Get IPL Auction 2024 Updates and news. Follow Sportskeeda for all activities, sold, and unsold players' details.