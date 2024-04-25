IPL 2024: 3 milestones that could be reached in tonight's SRH vs RCB clash 

The stage is set for a high-voltage clash in IPL 2024 as SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 41 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday, April 25.

SRH come into the match brimming with confidence, riding a four-match winning streak. Their batting has been firing on all cylinders, with the explosive Travis Head leading the charge. The bowling attack, while not as flashy, has been effective in picking up wickets at crucial junctures.

On the other hand, RCB find themselves in a precarious position, having lost their last six matches. Their bowling has been their Achilles' heel, leaking runs consistently. The batting, despite boasting big names like Virat Kohli, hasn't quite clicked as a unit.

The previous encounter between these two teams was a high-scoring thriller, with SRH registering the highest-ever IPL total of 287 runs. They eventually won the match by 25 runs.

As both teams gear up for what could be another run-fest, here are three significant milestones that could be reached in tonight's SRH vs RCB clash.

#3 Faf du Plessis could complete 10,000 T20 runs

Faf du Plessis raising his bat after a fifty vs SRH

After enduring a tough start to IPL 2024, Faf du Plessis has found his groove in recent matches. In the last four outings, the RCB skipper has scored 174 runs at a strike rate of over 161.

While he remains retired from international cricket, du Plessis has a stellar T20 record to his name. Across 366 matches, the right-handed batter has amassed 9,926 runs at an average of 32.2. His tally is the 14th-highest in the format's history. Du Plessis is just 74 runs away from completing the landmark of scoring 10,000 runs in T20s.

If he achieves the feat against SRH today, Du Plessis will become only the second South African after David Miller (10,204) to go past the five-figure mark.

#2 RCB will play their 250th IPL game

Adding another layer of significance to tonight's clash is the fact that it will be Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) 250th match in the IPL. The achievement places them in elite company, as they become only the second team after the Mumbai Indians (MI) to reach this milestone.

Despite their dismal campaign this season, RCB's journey in the IPL has been a rollercoaster ride. They've been regular contenders, reaching the playoffs eight times and the finals thrice, but heartbreakingly falling short each time.

Despite the lack of a championship trophy, their passionate fanbase and exciting brand of cricket have made them one of the most watched-out teams in the league.

Out of their 249 IPL games, RCB have won 115 of those and have lost 127 matches.

#1 Virat Kohli could topple AB de Villiers' record

Virat Kohli at training for RCB

Virat Kohli has been in commendable form in his IPL 2024 campaign. He has racked up 379 runs at an average of 63.17 and is the highest run-getter in the tournament so far.

In his eight innings this season, Kohli has hammered 16 maximums, taking his overall six-hitting tally to 250, the fourth-highest in the IPL. Just above Kohli on the list is his former teammate AB de Villiers.

The South African, who played 170 innings in the IPL, smashed 251 maximums. Kohli is just two sixes away from toppling de Villiers' tally and could become the third-highest six-hitter in the competition's history.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback