IPL 2024 playoffs: Qualification scenarios for all 10 teams after match 55

Mumbai Indians (MI) hammered SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets in match number 55 of IPL 2024 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, May 6. Bowling first, MI did a good job to restrict SRH to 173-8 as skipper Hardik Pandya and veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla claimed three scalps each.

In the chase, Mumbai lost Ishan Kishan (9), Rohit Sharma (4), and Naman Dhir (0) inside the powerplay. However, Suryakumar Yadav (102* off 51) struck a sensational hundred, dominating a fourth-wicket stand of 143* with Tilak Varma (37* off 32 balls). Suryakumar struck 12 fours and six sixes as MI chased down the target in 17.2 overs.

Following the comprehensive triumph, Mumbai Indians have moved to ninth position in the IPL 2024 points table. On the other hand, SunRisers Hyderabad are in fourth place. Let's take a look at the qualification scenarios for all 10 teams after match 55 of IPL 2024.

#1 Kolkata Knight Riders (16 points)

Kolkata Knight Riders are on top of the points table, with 16 points from 11 matches and a net run rate of +1.453. One more win in their next three matches should confirm a berth for them in the playoffs. They can finish in the top four even if they lose their remaining three games, but might need some of the other results to go their way.

#2 Rajasthan Royals (16 points)

Rajasthan Royals are second in the IPL 2024 points table, with 16 points from 10 matches. They need to win at least one of their remaining four league games to have a strong chance of finishing in the top four.

RR could remain in contention even if they lose their remaining matches, but would then have to depend on results of other teams.

#3 Chennai Super Kings (12 points)

Chennai Super Kings are in third place in the IPL 2024 points table, with 12 points from 11 matches. They would preferably want to win all their remaining three matches and finish with 18 points. If they lose even one of their remaining three games, CSK will end with 16 points. Their qualification could then depend on the results of other teams.

#4 Sunrisers Hyderabad (12 points)

Like Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad also have 12 points from 11 matches. They are fourth in the IPL 2024 points table. SRH would ideally want to win their remaining three games in the league stage to finish with 18 points. A loss in any one of their remaining matches will see them end on 16 points. Their qualification might then depend on the results of the other teams.

#5 Lucknow Super Giants (12 points)

Lucknow Super Giants complete the top five in the IPL 2024 points table. Like Chennai and Hyderabad, they too have 12 points from 11 matches. However, they are in fifth position due to their net run rate (-0.371). LSG would want to win all their remaining three league matches and end with 18 points. Losing even one of the three games will see them finish on 16 points, bringing other teams into play.

#6 Delhi Capitals (10 points)

Delhi Capitals are in sixth place in the IPL 2024 points table. They have 10 points from 11 matches. They need to win their next three matches and finish on 16 points.

Further, DC also need to boost their net run rate significantly. If all the other results are in their favor, Delhi could sneak into the top four.

#7 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (8 points)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have only a slim mathematical chance of finishing in the top four of the IPL 2024 points table. They have eight points from 11 matches. RCB need to win their remaining three matches to end on 14 points and boost their net run rate as well. They also need a number of other results to go their way to make the top four.

#8 Punjab Kings (8 points)

Like RCB, Punjab Kings also have eight points from 11 matches. They too need to win their remaining three matches in the IPL 2024 league stage, apart from improving their net run rate. That way, PBKS will finish with 14 points. They will also need a number of other results to go their way to reach the playoffs.

#9 Mumbai Indians (8 points)

Despite their seven-wicket win over SRH on Monday, Mumbai Indians are all but out of the IPL 2024 playoffs race. They have eight points from 12 matches and a net run rate of -0.212.

To finish in the top four, MI will need to win their remaining to games to end with 12 points and improve their run rate significantly. They then need a number of other results to go their way to stay in contention.

#10 Gujarat Titans (8 points)

2022 IPL champions Gujarat Titans are in last position in the IPL 2024 points table. They have eight points from 11 matches at a net run rate of -1.320. To have an outside chance of qualifying for the playoffs, GT must win their remaining three games and improve their net run rate as well. They then need to hope that all other results are in their favor so that they can sneak into the top four.

