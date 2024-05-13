IPL 2024 playoffs: Qualification scenarios for all 7 teams in race for a place in top 4 after match 62

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 47 runs in match 62 of IPL 2024 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, May 12. Sent into bat, RCB posted 187-9 on the board courtesy of Rajat Patidar (52 off 32), Will Jacks (41 off 29) and Cameron Green (32* off 24).

In their chase, DC came up with a disappointing effort to be bowled out for 140 in 19.1 overs. Axar Patel (57 off 39) played a lone hand for Delhi with the willow. For Bengaluru, Yash Dayal claimed three scalps and Lockie Ferguson two. With the win, RCB moved to fifth in the points table, while Delhi slipped to sixth.

Earlier in the day, Chennai Super Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by five wickets to move into third position. Despite three consecutive losses, RR are still second, with 16 points from 12 matches.

Following the double-header on Sunday, let's take a look at the qualification scenarios for the seven teams that are still battling it out for a place in the playoffs.

[Note: Kolkata Knight Riders have qualified, while Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings have been knocked out.]

Rajasthan Royals (16 points)

Rajasthan Royals have 16 points from 12 matches and a net run rate of +0.349. They have hit a three-match losing streak but are still in a decent position. A win in one of their two remaining matches will take them to 18 points, enough to qualify for the playoffs.

Meanwhile, if they lose their remaining two games and end on 16 points, they could be knocked out. While KKR (18 points) have already claimed one of the playoff spots, CSK, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants could also finish the league stage with 16 points. In that case, it would come down to net run rate.

Chennai Super Kings (14 points)

Following their triumph over RR, CSK have moved to 14 points. If they beat RCB in their last match, they will finish on 16 points.

However, SRH could finish the IPL 2024 league stage with a maximum of 18 points, while LSG can also get to 16. Chennai will hope that they beat RCB in their last match. They would also want SRH and LSG to not surpass 14 points. That way, they could stay in third position.

Expand Tweet

If Hyderabad and Lucknow both end on 14 points and Chennai go down to Bengaluru, both CSK and RCB would also end the league stage with 14 points each. That would then bring net run rate into play.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (14 points)

Sunrisers Hyderabad have 14 points from 12 matches. If they win both their remaining games, they will end the league stage with 18 points and will be through to the IPL 2024 playoffs. If they lose one of their two games, they will end on 16 points. CSK and LSG can also touch 16 points, so net run rate could come into play in such a scenario.

In case, SRH lose both their remaining matches, they will be stuck on 14 points. Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants could surpass them in the IPL 2024 points table if they win their remaining games.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (12 points)

RCB need to beat CSK in their last IPL 2024 league match to finish on 14 points and restrict Chennai to the same number of points. However, that alone won't be enough for them to qualify. They would also need a number of other results to go their way.

If SRH lose both their remaining matches, they would be stuck on 14 points. Further, if LSG beat DC but go down to MI, they would end on 14 points and DC on 12. It would all then come down to net run rate and RCB can progress to the playoffs if they meet the requisite criteria.

Delhi Capitals (12 points)

Delhi Capitals' chances of qualifying for the IPL 2024 playoffs have suffered a setback following their 47-run loss to RCB.

They have 12 points from 13 games at an net run rate of -0.482. DC now need to win their last game against LSG by a handsome margin to finish on 14 points. They also need to hope for other results to go their way.

Expand Tweet

If CSK and SRH reach 16 points, DC will be knocked out. However, if SRH, CSK and LSG do not go past 14 points, multiple teams could be in the race for playoff spots.

RCB will also end with 14 points if they beat CSK in their last league match. However, the biggest issue for Delhi is their poor net run rate, which could cost them a place in the top-four.

Lucknow Super Giants (12 points)

Lucknow Super Giants have 12 points from 12 games. Winning their remaining two IPL 2024 league games will push them to 16 points.

One of their matches is against DC, who will be knocked out if they lose to Lucknow. However, CSK and SRH can also get to 16 points. If it comes down to the net run rate, LSG (-0.769) don't stand a very good chance.

The best case scenario for Lucknow is to win both their remaining IPL 2024 league matches and finish on 16 points. They would also want Chennai and Hyderabad to lose their remaining games and stay on 14 points. That way, LSG could progress to the playoffs without the run rate coming into the equation.

Gujarat Titans (10 points)

Gujarat Titans have only a slim mathematical chance of qualifying for the IPL 2024 playoffs. They neeed to win their remaining to league matches and that too by big margins, to not only finish on 14 points but also boost their net run rate of -1.063.

GT also need to hope that multiple sides in race for the IPL 2024 playoffs get stuck on 14 points. That also might not be enough for them to qualify, given their extremely poor net run rate.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback