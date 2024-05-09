IPL 2024 playoffs: Qualification scenarios for all 9 teams in race for a place in top 4 after match 57

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) thumped Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 10 wickets in match number 57 of IPL 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, May 8. Opting to bat first after winning the toss, LSG put up a disappointing 165-4 on the board, a total SRH surpassed in 9.4 overs.

Veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar starred for Sunrisers Hyderabad with the ball, registering excellent figures of 2-12 in his four overs. He got the key scalps of Quinton de Kock (2) and Marcus Stoinis (3). In the chase, Travis Head clobbered 89* in 30 balls, hitting eight fours and as many sixes, while Abhishek Sharma returned unbeaten on 75 off 28 balls, smashing eight fours and six sixes.

Following SRH's thumping victory over LSG, former champions Mumbai Indians (MI) became the first team to be eliminated from the IPL 2024 playoffs race. On that note, we take a look at the qualification scenarios for the other nine sides who are in contention for a place in the top four.

#1 Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are currently on the top of the IPL 2024 points table, with 16 points from 11 matches and a net run rate of +1.453. One win in their next three games should be enough for them to finish in the top four as only three other teams can now reach or go beyond 18 points.

KKR will be in with a chance of finishing in the top four even if they lose their remaining matches, but would need other results to go their way.

#2 Rajasthan Royals

Like KKR, Rajasthan Royals also have 16 points from 11 matches but are in second place due to their net run rate (+0.476). A win in one of the remaining three IPL 2024 league games will be enough for them to book a place in the playoffs. In case, they lose all their remaining matches, they would have to depend on other results to progress to the playoffs.

#3 Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH have moved up to third place following their triumph over LSG on Wednesday. They have 14 points from 12 matches at a net run rate of +0.406. If they win both their remaining league games, they will finish on 18 points and confirm their playoffs berth.

Expand Tweet

If they lose one game and end on 16 points, it could come down to the net run rate as multiple sides could finish on 16 points. For them to progress to the playoffs with 14 points, they would need several results to go their way. If multiple teams are in the battle for fourth place with 14 points, the net run rate would be the clincher.

SRH could also get eliminated if they end on 14 points as Chennai, Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants can finish the league stage with 16 points.

#4 Chennai Super Kings

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have 12 points from 11 matches at a net run rate of +0.700. They would ideally want to win all their remaining three matches and end the league stage with 18 points. That will confirm their berth in the IPL 2024 playoffs.

In case CSK finish on 16 points, they would want two sides among SRH, LSG and DC to not cross 14 points. That way Chennai can finish inside the top four. Since Delhi and Lucknow will face each other in one of the matches, only one of them can reach 16 points, while the other can finish with a maximum of 14 points.

In case, multiple sides end the league stage with 16 points, the net run rate could come into the equation. CSK might be in with a chance of qualifying with 14 points, but many other results would need to go their way.

#5 Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals are in fifth place in the IPL 2024 points table, with 12 points from 12 matches and a net run rate of -0.316. They need to win both their remaining matches to finish with 16 points.

If they beat LSG, the latter cannot go beyond 14 points, which is to DC's advantage. However, since both SRH and CSK can finish with a maximum of 18 points, DC will have to depend on other results to qualify for the playoffs even if they win their remaining two matches.

#6 Lucknow Super Giants

LSG have slipped to number six in the IPL 2024 points table following their 10-wicket loss to SRH. Their net run rate (-0.769) has also taken a beating. They need to win both their remaining league matches and finish on 16 points to stay in contention for a place in the playoffs.

Expand Tweet

Even reaching 16 points might not be enough for LSG to finish in the top four following Wednesday's result. KKR and RR are also on 16 points, while SRH and CSK can finish with a maximum of 18 points. DC can also reach 16 points if they win their remaining two games.

#7 Royal Challengers Bengaluru

With three consecutive wins, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have moved up to seventh place in the IPL 2024 points table. They have eight points at a net run rate of -0.049. They need to win all their remaining three games to finish with 14 points and then hope that multiple results go their way. Another loss in the competition and they will be officially eliminated.

#8 Punjab Kings

Like RCB, Punjab Kings also have eight points from 11 matches but are in eighth place due to their run rate of -0.187. They need to win their remaining three games to end with 14 points. PBKS then have to hope for plenty of other results to go their way. Punjab meet Bengaluru on Thursday in Dharamsala. The loser of the contest will be eliminated from the playoffs race.

#9 Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans are unlikely to make the IPL 2024 playoffs even if they win their remaining three matches. They are last in the points table, with eight points from 11 matches. If they win all three games, GT will end on 14 points. However, they have a very poor net run rate of -1.320, which could rule them out of contention for a place in the IPL 2024 playoffs if multiple teams finish on 14 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback