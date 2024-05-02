IPL 2024: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today's SRH vs RR match

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will lock horns at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in match number 50 of the ongoing IPL 2024 on Thursday, May 2.

Hyderabad are coming into the contest with back-to-back losses to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). They will be desperate to get their campaign back on track by trumping the in-form Rajasthan.

The Pat Cummins-led SRH are currently placed fifth in the points table with five wins from their first nine outings. They have a net run rate of 0.075. A win here would help them climb into the top four.

Sanju Samson's RR, on the other hand, have been the team to beat this season. They are comfortably placed at the top of the points table. The inaugural champions have won eight out of their nine games so far and have a net run rate of 0.694.

Rajasthan are in the midst of a four-match winning streak and will be keen on making the most of the momentum they are carrying into the upcoming clash.

The SRH vs RR match promises to be a high-octane one, considering the two star-studded lineups. Here, we take a look a three batters who could end up scoring the most runs in the fixture.

Abhishek Sharma - SRH

Hyderabad's opening batter Abhishek Sharma has grabbed headlines for his explosive knocks in IPL 2024. The talented youngster is his team's second-highest run-getter this season.

Abhishek has amassed 303 runs across nine games at an average of 33.66. His runs have come at a fantastic strike rate of 214.98. If he gets going, the southpaw could potentially take the game away from the opposition.

Sanju Samson - RR

Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson has enjoyed an impressive run with the bat in this edition. With 385 runs from nine innings, he is Rajasthan's leading run-getter in IPL 2024.

The keeper-batter has a brilliant record against Hyderabad. Samson has scored 791 runs from 23 matches against SRH, the most by any batter in the league's history.

He looked in great touch in his team's previous encounter as well, remaining unbeaten on 71 off just 33 balls to take RR to a seven-wicket victory against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Travis Head - SRH

Abhishek Sharma's opening partner Travis Head has contributed significantly to Hyderabad's success this year. The swashbuckling batter has also scored the most runs for Hyderabad in IPL 2024.

Head has 338 runs from eight innings. He averages 42.25 and has a wonderful strike rate of 211.25. The left-handed batter has one century and two fifties to his name this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback