IPL 2024: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today's KKR vs PBKS match

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Eden Gardens on Friday, April 26, in Match 42 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) season.

KKR have performed admirably so far this season, securing five wins from their first seven outings. They are currently placed second in the points table with a net run rate of 1.206.

PBKS, on the other hand, are languishing at the penultimate spot in the standings, having won just two of their eight matches. Their net run rate stands at -0.292.

Kolkata eked out a narrow one-run victory over the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their previous fixture, successfully defending a 222-run target. Shreyas Iyer and Phil Salt were the top batting performers, scoring 50 and 48 respectively.

Andre Russell picked up three wickets with the ball, while Sunil Narine and Harshit Rana bagged two scalps each. KKR have lost just one out of their four home matches in IPL 2024.

Punjab suffered a three-wicket defeat while attempting to defend a 143-run target against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in their last match. Their batting let them down in the clash. Prabhsimran Singh was the highest run-scorer with his 35-run knock. Harshal Patel was the pick of the bowlers, claiming three wickets.

The upcoming game between KKR and PBKS is expected to be an exciting affair as the two teams look to go all out to secure two valuable points. Here, we take a look at three batters who could score the most runs in the game.

#3 Phil Salt - KKR

Opening batter Phil Salt is the second-highest run-getter for Kolkata this season. He has chalked up 249 runs across seven innings at a strike rate of 169.38.

Salt has two half-centuries to his name in IPL 2024. It is worth mentioning that the keeper-batter has amassed 204 runs at the Eden Gardens this season and seems to enjoy batting at the venue.

The 27-year-old will look to continue his impressive run in Kolkata's home matches and is one of the frontrunners to be the highest run-getter of the KKR vs PBKS game.

#2 Prabhsimran Singh - PBKS

The onus will be on Prabhsimran Singh to provide Punjab with a solid start with the bat. The talented youngster has performed underwhelmingly so far this year, mustering 154 runs from eight innings at an average of 19.25.

However, he will be high on confidence following his impressive 35-run knock against Gujarat. The right-handed batter will look to get a big score under his belt against Kolkata.

Prabhsimran scored 354 runs from 14 matches last season and was the second-highest run-getter for PBKS.

#1 Andre Russell - KKR

Talismanic all-rounder Andre Russell has made a significant impact with both bat and ball in IPL 2024. The swashbuckling batter has 155 runs to his name in IPL 2024 from five innings.

He averages 51.66, and his runs have come at a fantastic strike rate of 184.52. Russell has scored 408 runs from 13 innings against Punjab in the league's history.

