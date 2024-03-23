IPL 2024: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s KKR vs SRH match

The third match of IPL 2024 will see the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) square off against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the iconic Eden Gardens on Saturday, March 23.

With their former skipper Gautam Gambhir back in the side as a mentor, KKR will want to change their fortunes. The last time they won the title back in 2014, Gambhir was their captain. The Knight Riders have made some key additions to the side and it remains to be seen how they perform.

SRH, on the other hand, have appointed Australia's ODI World Cup-winning skipper Pat Cummins as their leader. He will hope to inspire the entire team and guide them to the title for the first time since 2016.

The wicket at Eden Gardens is known to produce good batting wickets and the batters will get full value for their shots.

Both teams have some quality batters on their side who could maximize the opportunity. On that note, let's take a look at three batters who could score the most runs in today's KKR vs SRH clash.

#1 Rahul Tripathi

The SRH batter is known for his shot-making ability and has already proved his credentials in the IPL. His ability to hit from the word go makes him stand apart from the rest.

Rahul Tripathi had enjoyed a great deal of success in the last few seasons, which also paved for his India debut in the shortest format. Being a former KKR player, Tripathi knows the conditions very well and will look to begin his IPL 2024 campaign with a bang.

Overall, Tripathi has amassed 2071 runs in 89 matches at an average of 27.25 and a strike rate of almost 140.

#2 Phil Salt

The England wicketkeeper-batter was called in as a replacement for Jason Roy just a few days before the start of IPL 2024. Ever since he landed in Kolkata, Phil Salt has been in scintillating form, scoring two half-centuries in as many practice games.

Salt boasted one of the best strike rates in the tournament last year, hitting at a rate of 163.91. KKR will hope the England international gives a cracking start from the first game itself.

And if anything to go by his form in the practice games, Salt could be KKR's best batter on Saturday night.

#3 Shreyas Iyer

While KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer's form has not been up to the mark in recent times, he will draw confidence from his 95-run knock in the Ranji Trophy final.

Shreyas missed the entire season last year due to an injury and will look to come out all guns blazing in IPL 2024. He will also be auditioning for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA.

Shreyas looked in the groove in the short batting clips that surfaced on the internet and will be keen to make a good start to his IPL 2024 campaign.