IPL 2024: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today's LSG vs GT match

The second game of Sunday's doubleheader will see Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) square off against Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2024 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Both teams have been consistent since their injection into the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2024.

GT have won two and lost as many in four matches so far in this year's cash-rich league. They currently occupy the seventh spot in the standings with four points. They are coming into this game on the back of a defeat and will be desperate for a win.

LSG, on the other hand, have been one of the top-performing sides so far in IPL 2024. They have won three out of four matches and currently occupy the fourth spot in the points table. Lucknow defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their last game.

It has been one-sided affairs whenever these two teams have locked horns, with GT coming out on top on all four occasions. LSG will look to pull one out and thus, an enticing game is on the cards.

A lot of runs were scored at this venue when the Super Giants hosted Punjab Kings (PBKS). The wicket looks good for batters, and another high-scoring game is on the cards.

On that note, let us take a look at three players who could score the most runs in today's LGS vs GT match.

#1 Shubman Gill - GT

The GT skipper finally looked at his elements in the last game against PBKS. After below-par returns in the first few games, Gill led Gujarat's batting from the front for the first time since he was appointed captain.

He batted all through the innings and remained unbeaten on 89 runs. However, it didn't yield the results as the Titans ended on the losing side.

Gill will hope to continue the form against Lucknow as they look to return to winning ways. The right-handed batter will also look to impress the selectors who are due to sit later this month to pick India's T20 World Cup squad.

#2 Nicholas Pooran - LSG

The West Indian wicketkeeper-batter has rediscovered himself since joining LSG in 2022. He has been one of their leading run-scorer and has provided the necessary intent in the middle order.

Nicholas Pooran has amassed 166 runs in three games and will hope to continue his magic against GT. With the conditions known to him, Pooran can be among the runs if he gets his eyes in.

#3 KL Rahul - LSG

The LSG skipper is currently auditioning for the wicketkeeper-batter's role for the T20 World Cup. Barring the opening game against Rajasthan Royals, KL Rahul has had a pretty average tournament so far.

He will look to bounce back with a big knock against last year's runner-up Gujarat Titans. The right-hander has timed the ball well in the last few games and if he gets set, expect him to be among the runs on Sunday.