IPL 2024: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today's LSG vs PBKS match

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will host Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in the 11th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Saturday, March 30. In the last three meetings between these two sides, LSG have had the majority of the success, winning two of them.

This will be Lucknow's second game of the season. They squared off against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur in the first game but lost by 20 runs in a high-scoring thriller. They will look to bounce back and put their campaign back on track.

PBKS have also had a mixed start to their IPL 2024 campaign, winning and losing one match each so far. They lost their last game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and are currently placed fifth in the points table.

This will be the first game at the Ekana Cricket Stadium and batters will look to assess the conditions before unleashing themselves. On that note, let's take a look at three batters who could score the most runs in today's LSG vs PBKS match.

#1 KL Rahul

The LSG skipper batted at the top of the order in the last game against the Royals and had a great start to his campaign. He scored 58 runs off 44 balls with the aid of four boundaries and a couple of sixes, albeit in a losing cause.

KL Rahul knows these conditions very well and will look to keep the run-scoring spree, as he looks to nail down his spot in India's T20 World Cup squad scheduled to be played in the West Indies and the USA.

#2 Sam Curran

The English all-rounder has had a good start to life this year at Punjab Kings. Batting in the middle order, Sam Curran has already made some handy contributions.

Curran scored a breathtaking 63 to help the team chase down 175 runs against Delhi Capitals. The southpaw also chipped in with a useful 23 in the losing cause against Bengaluru.

Given the form he is in, Curran is tipped to continue the run-scoring spree against LSG on Saturday.

#3 Nicholas Pooran

The West Indies-born cricketer had a superb outing in the first game against Rajasthan Royals. He scored a quickfire 64 off 41 balls but couldn't drive his side home, as they fell short by 20 runs.

Nicholas Pooran will hope to continue the blazing form against PBKS and help his side secure their maiden win of the season.