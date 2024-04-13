IPL 2024: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today's PBKS vs RR match 

Both Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will look to return to winning ways after suffering narrow losses recently in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). The two sides have put on absolute classics in recent times, and have an underrated rivalry in the league.

RR are flying in the 2024 IPL with only a narrow loss against the Gujarat Titans (GT) being the sole blip in their campaign so far. Otherwise, their batting and bowling have clicked, with players living up to their billing to make a strong case for the title as a balanced and settled squad.

As far as PBKS are concerned, all of the recent campaigns are merging given the similarities between them, and not in a good way. Punjab's intent, form, injuries, and over-reliance on newbies are just some of the problems that are plaguing them. The bowling attack is also under-performing to a degree as it is capable of so much more.

The previous contest at Mullanpur was also a relatively high-scoring one, and given some of the names in the batting unit in both teams, runs could be on offer once again.

#1 Jos Buttler

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) opening batter was back to his best during the unbeaten hundred against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). After getting out of the slump, which included a string of poor scores, Buttler will be aiming for consistency.

Buttler will have a lot of pace to work against, as he is up against the likes of Arshdeep Singh and Kagiso Rabada. The right-handed batter also has a credible record against PBKS, scoring four fifties in a row at one time, and boasting an overall strike rate of 155.91.

#2 Sanju Samson

Yes, the RR skipper started well as usual. Yes, there is a long time left in the season. But one cannot help but admit that there is something different about Sanju Samson this time around.

Whether it is the prospect of an outside chance for Team India's 2024 T20 World Cup squad or a slight tweak in technique, it is working for Samson.

The right-handed batter is in the Orange Cap race and has dominated the proceedings in the middle overs. He also has a good record against PBKS, recording a memorable hundred in the 2021 edition, and has an overall strike rate of 143.85.

PBKS have been relatively on and off in the middle overs, and Samson's form should oust their spin bowling attack and the pacers bowling the odd overs during the phase.

#3 Jonny Bairstow

Barring the clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), the Englishman has failed to impress. Although his left-hand-right-hand pairing with Shikhar Dhawan showcases a lot of promise on paper, it has not been the case.

The duo has not caught up with the other prolific opening pairs in the tournament, and it is primarily because of Bairstow's early dismissals. However, the opening batter's dominant record against Trent Boult comes across as a huge positive.

While a majority of the right-handed batters face trouble against Boult and his incoming deliveries, Bairstow thrives on it. He had famously smashed the left-arm pacer for a six off the second delivery of the 2023 ODI World Cup. And although the format is different, a similar onslaught could be on the cards.