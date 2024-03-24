IPL 2024: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s RR vs LSG match

The first game of Sunday's doubleheader will see Rajasthan Royals (RR) square off against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the fourth match of IPL 2024 in Jaipur on March 24.

Lucknow made it to the playoffs twice in the last two seasons but have failed to reach the final. Led by KL Rahul and with new head coach Justin Langer at the helm, they will want to go all the way this year.

RR, on the other hand, have largely struggled due to their inconsistencies. They have been touted as one of the favorites to win the trophy in the lead up to IPL 2024. Sanju Samson and company will look to live up to their potential and win their second IPL title this time around.

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium is known to be a batter's paradise and the afternoon game will make things difficult for bowlers. On that note, let's take a look at three players who could score the most runs in today's LSG vs RR game.

#1 Yashasvi Jaiswal

The left-handed opener is in the form of his life. Yashasvi Jaiswal's dream run began last year in the IPL where he scored 625 runs in 14 matches at an average close to 50, including one hundred and five half-centuries.

That campaign paved his way to the Indian team and Jaiswal hasn't looked back since. He has scored over 500 runs in 16 T20I innings, including a ton and four fifties. His breakthrough series came during the recent five-match rubber against England, where he scored over 700 runs, including two double centuries.

Jaiswal will hope to replicate his current form in IPL 2024 as RR chase their second title.

#2 KL Rahul

The LSG skipper will return to action after a lengthy injury break. He was last seen in action during the first Test between India and England in Hyderabad. Lucknow head coach Justin Langer confirmed that KL Rahul has recovered fully and is available from the first game.

While his recent form hasn't been noteworthy, Rahul is a different beast when it comes to the IPL. Last year, his campaign was cut short due to an injury. Before that, Rahul had scored 600+ runs in four of the previous five seasons. In 2019, the right-handed batter missed the 600-run mark by seven runs.

With the T20 World Cup on the horizon, Rahul will look to make a case for himself with a good outing in the IPL.

#3 Jos Buttler

Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler is one of the most fearsome batters going around. When he gets going, there is very little bowlers can do to stop him.

Buttler looked in decent touch in the last edition of the SA20, playing some quickfire knocks. The right-handed batter will hope to replicate the same in India as he prepares for the T20 World Cup to follow.

Buttler is used to the conditions at Sawai Mansingh Stadium and will be keen to unleash his brute power from the first game.