IPL 2024: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today's SRH vs CSK match

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns in the 18th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Friday, April 5. The two sides have played each other 19 times, with the Super Kings coming out on top on 15 occasions.

Chennai have two wins under their belt from three matches. They currently find themselves in third spot with four points. SRH, on the other hand, are placed seventh with only one win in three games

The venue has produced several high-scoring encounters, including the record-breaking game between Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians, where a total of 523 runs were scored. Another high-scoring encounter is on the cards on Friday when SRH host defending champions CSK.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who could score the most runs in today's SRH vs CSK match.

#1 Travis Head

The SRH opener had a dream start to his IPL career with the SunRisers. He smashed a quickfire 62 against MI, reaching his half-century in just 18 balls.

Travis Head also got a start in the next game against Gujarat Titans, scoring 19, but failed to capitalize on it.

The left-handed batter will hope to give the team a blazing start once again against CSK as Hyderabad look to return to winning ways and get their campaign back on track.

#2 Shivam Dube

The lanky all-rounder has been CSK's best batter so far in this year's IPL. Shivam Dube made match-winning contributions with the bat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans, scoring 34* and 51, respectively.

Dube holds the key to CSK's middle order. With SRH lacking quality spinners in their ranks, the left-handed batter can launch himself at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

If he gets his timing right, expect Dube to fire all cylinders on Friday night.

#3 Heinrich Klaasen

The SRH wicketkeeper-batter is one of the deadliest strikers of the cricket ball. Heinrich Klaasen has already proved his ability in IPL 2024 with knocks of 63 and 80* against KKR and MI, respectively.

He also got a blazing start against Gujarat, scoring 24 off just 13 deliveries, but couldn't convert it into a big innings.

Klaasen will look to go all guns blazing once and help Hyderabad return to winning ways, as the race for playoff berths picks up pace.