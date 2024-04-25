IPL 2024: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today's SRH vs RCB match

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in match No. 41 of the ongoing IPL 2024 on Thursday, April 25.

This will be the second time that the two teams square off against each other this season. The reverse fixture was a high-scoring encounter, with SRH registering a record 287-run total at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

RCB did not go down without a fight, finishing at 262/7 after 20 overs while chasing the imposing target. SRH completed a 25-run victory, and their opening batter Travis Head was the Player of the Match for scoring 102 off 41 balls.

Both Hyderabad and Bengaluru have had contrasting campaigns so far. While SRH is third in the points table with five wins from seven outings, RCB are languishing at the bottom with just a solitary victory after eight fixtures.

The upcoming contest between the two star-studded teams also promises to be a closely fought battle. On that note, let's look at three players who could score the most runs in the SRH vs RCB match.

#1 Travis Head - SRH

Hyderabad will once again rely on Travis Head for fireworks at the top of the order. The Australian opener has enjoyed an imperious run in IPL 2024, scoring 324 runs across six matches at an average of 54.00.

The southpaw has two half-centuries and one century to his name this season. Head stole the show against RCB earlier in the competition, hitting eight sixes and nine fours during his 102-run knock.

He was at his explosive best in the team's previous fixture against Delhi Capitals (DC) as well, mustering 89 runs off just 32 balls. The swashbuckling batter could once again dazzle viewers with his blitzkrieg and is one of the frontrunners to be the highest run-scorer of the match.

#2 Virat Kohli - RCB

Virat Kohli's dismissal in RCB's last match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) grabbed headlines. The star batter was out on a high full toss. However, he was miffed with the umpires after not getting the no-ball call in his favor.

He will have a point to prove as he turns up for RCB against SRH on Thursday. Kohli has been in stellar form this season. He is currently the Orange Cap holder, chalking up 379 runs from eight outings at an average of 63.16.

With 711 from 22 innings, he is the second-highest run-getter against SRH in the league's history. It is worth mentioning that Kohli scored 100 runs off 63 balls against Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium last season.

#3 Heinrich Klaasen - SRH

Heinrich Klaasen has been a pivotal cog in Hyderabad's batting lineup this year. The South African player has impressed many with his explosive batting exploits, and he could be a thorn in Bengaluru's flesh in the middle overs.

Klaasen seems to enjoy playing against Bengaluru, which is also one of his former IPL franchises. The dynamic batter has amassed 203 runs from just three games against Bengaluru at an average of 67.66.

He scored 104 in 51 deliveries when the two sides met last year at the Ravij Gandhi Stadium.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback