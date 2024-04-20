IPL 2024: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in tonight's DC vs SRH match

ith the games coming thick and fast, Match 35 of IPL 2024 will see Delhi Capitals (DC) lock horns with SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 20, Saturday. This will be the first time DC will be playing at their permanent home ground this season, having played their initial home games in Visakhapatnam.

Sitting at number six with three wins and four losses, DC has shown glimpses of brilliance. In their recent victory against Gujarat Titans (GT), their bowlers skittled them out for just 89 runs. However, consistency has been a concern, and they’ll need a complete performance against a resurgent SRH.

SRH, on the other hand, are on a roll. Placed fourth on the table, they’ve surprised everyone with their aggressive batting approach. Openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head have been in sublime form, consistently putting up big scores. Their bowling attack, spearheaded by the experienced Pat Cummins and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, has also been impressive.

The pitch in Delhi has traditionally been known for its slow and low bounce, favoring spinners. However, in recent times, the surface seems to have undergone a change, offering more assistance to batters. This could lead to a high-scoring encounter, especially considering the in-form batting lineups of both teams.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who could score the most runs in today's DC vs SRH match.

#3 Abhishek Sharma - SRH

Abhishek Sharma hammering one vs RCB

Partnering brilliantly with Travis Head at the top order, Abhishek Sharma has emerged as a vital cog in the SRH batting machinery.

His ability to play big shots from the very first ball and maintain a high strike rate makes him a nightmare for bowlers early on. He's been consistent throughout the season, amassing over 211 runs with an impressive strike rate of 197.200.

Dinesh Karthik remains the only Indian who has scored more than 200 runs with a higher strike rate than Abhishek

If the southpaw can negate the threat posed by the DC pace attack and continue his current form, he can lay a solid foundation for a massive total for SRH.

#2 Rishabh Pant - DC

Rishabh Pant sweeping one in DC vs GT clash

As the captain and heart of the Delhi Capitals batting line-up, Rishabh Pant is a constant threat. He boasts an incredible record at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. In the 31 matches he has played at the venue, Pant has mustered 1,103 runs at an average close to 40 and at an immaculate strike rate of 169.17.

The 26-year-old is particularly dangerous in the middle overs, where he can take on the spinners and launch into his explosive batting style. His return to competitive cricket has been heartening to witness and the flamboyant dasher would love to walk the talk for his team once again tonight.

#1 Travis Head - SRH

Travis Head doing his celebration after a wonderful hundred vs RCB

Picked up at just ₹6.80 crore, Travis Head has been in red-hot form this season for SRH. His knock against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), a blistering 40-ball century, showcased his aggressive mindset and ability to dominate attacks.

The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is known for its shorter boundaries, which perfectly complements Head's power-hitting game. His performance in IPL 2024 has been nothing but exceptional. The Australian southpaw has amassed 235 runs at a superb strike rate of 199.15. Only Heinrich Klaasen has scored more runs than Head with an even healthier strike rate.

Head stands out as a top contender not just for tonight's highest run-scorer but also as a key player for SRH's success throughout the season.

