IPL 2024 Ticket Booking: How to book online and tickets price information

IPL 2024 Ticket Booking for the first leg of the tournament has started. Like the last few seasons, each team has partnered with an online ticket-selling platform and the respective state cricket associations for distributing the passes.

Online ticket booking for home matches of Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, and Punjab Kings will be available on Insider. BookMyShow has the rights to sell tickets for home games of Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals (RR), Kolkata Knight Riders, and Lucknow Super Giants.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have decided to sell tickets only on their official website, which is royalchallengers.com.

How to book IPL 2024 tickets online?

Tickets for home matches of Mumbai Indians (MI), Gujarat Titans (GT), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are live now on their respective platforms. Offline sale of tickets has also started. Fans should check the official social media handles of the IPL teams to know more about the offline sale.

There is no update on when the ticket sales for home matches of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will begin. However, pre-registration for tickets of DC and LSG's home games is live on Insider.

Here is the full list of home team-wise website list for IPL 2024 tickets:

Insider - GT, PBKS, DC, CSK and SRH.

BookMyShow - MI, RR, KKR and LSG.

royalchallengers.com - RCB.

IPL 2024 tickets price

Different teams have opted for different prices for their respective tickets. Gujarat Titans have set a minimum price of ₹499 for their matches, with the most expensive one up for online sale costing ₹15,000.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have set a starting price of ₹1,500 for their home match against Mumbai Indians, while the tickets for Rajasthan Royals' home games start at ₹1,200. Fans should check the above-listed websites or visit their nearest offline ticket selling center for complete details.