SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 65th match of IPL 2025 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday. RCB, seeking a win to secure a top-two finish, now find themselves in a mix even after qualifying for the playoffs.

The tournament has become quite interesting, with teams, fans, and experts wondering which teams among the four qualified for the playoffs will finish in the top two. Gujarat Titans (GT) and RCB were favorites to claim those spots. However, with both teams suffering losses in their respective previous outings, the door has now swung wide open for Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI).

Although SRH were eliminated from the race long ago, their victory tonight spoiled RCB’s party, making the business end of this lucrative tournament even more intriguing. They set a target of 232 runs for the Men in Red and Black to chase, headlined by Ishan Kishan's 94*. The Hyderabad-based franchise then restricted RCB to 189 in 19.5 overs, securing the win by 42 runs.

#3 Abhishek Sharma completes 4000 T20 runs

SRH opener Abhishek Sharma, with his 17-ball 34, surpassed the 4000-run milestone in his T20 career. The young player was just 32 runs shy of reaching the milestone and managed to exceed that by a couple of runs during his time on the field.

He opened the innings alongside Travis Head after SRH chose to bat first. The two put together a 54-run partnership before Abhishek was dismissed on the last delivery of the fourth over, courtesy of Lungisani Ngidi. Abhishek Sharma’s innings included three fours and three sixes.

#2 Virat Kohli completes 800 fours for RCB

Virat Kohli, during his 25-ball knock of 43, recorded seven fours and one six. Before the game, he needed just one four to reach 750 boundaries in his IPL career. While he accomplished this feat, he added another accolade to his impressive record.

Kohli has now hit 800 fours for the franchise, including his appearances in the IPL and the CLT20. In the IPL, the veteran has accumulated 756 fours from 264 matches. He has 45 fours to his credit from 15 outings in the CLT20 for the same franchise.

#1 Most 200+ totals in a single IPL season

The match between RCB and SRH saw the latter bat first and post 231 runs, marking it the 42nd instance of a team scoring 200 or more this season. The previous record for the most 200+ team totals in a single season was 41, set in IPL 2024.

They are nine more games remaining this season, including five in the league stage followed by four in the knockout phase. The current total of 42 200+ totals in a single season is already an all-time high in IPL history. This number is expected to rise with the remaining matches.

Most 200+ team totals in an IPL season:

42 in 2025*

41 in 2024

37 in 2023

18 in 2022

15 in 2018

