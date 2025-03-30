IPL 2025: 3 milestones that were reached during DC's commanding 7-wicket victory over SRH in Match 10 ft. Mitchell Starc

The Delhi Capitals (DC) continued their winning run in IPL 2025 after beating the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets on Sunday, March 30, in Visakhapatnam. With the win, they have now jumped to second place in the table with four points from two games.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, SRH had a difficult start and were reduced to 37/4 in just 4.1 overs, with Mitchell Starc accounting for three wickets. While it looked gloomy for the visiting side, Aniket Verma's enterprising 74 helped them post 163 runs. Starc finished with a fifer, while Kuldeep Yadav returned with three wickets.

In reply, it was easy sailing for the Capitals. Faf du Plessis gave the team a wonderful start with a 27-ball 50. Jake Fraser-McGurk, who struggled initially with his timing, scored 38 off 32 balls before giving debutant Zeeshan Ansari an easy return catch. Abishek Porel (34* off 18) and Tristan Stubbs (21* off 14) took the team over the line with four overs and seven wickets to spare.

Although it was a one-sided contest, a few milestones were broken during today's match. On that note, let's look at three milestones that were broken during the match.

#1 Mitchell Starc becomes first DC pacer to pick up a fifer

The Australian speedster has been in excellent form with the ball in this year's league. He picked up three wickets in DC's opening game against the Lucknow Super Giants and followed it up with a five-wicket haul against the SunRisers.

Mitchell Starc steamrolled the Hyderabad top order with three wickets in the powerplay, dismissing Ishan Kishan, Nitish Reddy, and Travis Head. The left-arm pacer returned at the death to dismiss Wiaan Mulder and Harshal Patel to complete his five-wicket haul.

With that, Starc became the first Delhi Capitals pacer to pick up a five-wicket haul for the franchise in the history of the IPL.

#2 Heinrich Klaasen completes 1000 runs for SRH

The South African wicketkeeper-batter had a good outing with the bat despite SunRisers Hyderabad losing to Delhi. He scored a quickfire 32 off 19 balls at a strike rate of 168.42, including two boundaries and as many sixes.

With that, Heinrich Klaasen completed his 1000 runs for SRH. He currently has 1019 runs in 29 innings at an average of 42.45, including a hundred and six half-centuries.

Klaasen became the seventh batter to score 1000+ runs for the Hyderabad franchise. David Warner has the most runs for the SunRisers, amassing 4014 runs in 95 innings, including two hundreds and 40 half-centuries.

#3 Aniket Verma now has second-highest individual score for SRH while batting at No. 5 or below

Playing his first IPL season, Aniket Verma has been in excellent form with the bat for the Hyderabad franchise. The Bhopal-born cricketer scored a quickfire 36 against the Lucknow Super Giants and followed it with a 41-ball 74 in today's game against DC.

Verma smashed five boundaries and six maximums for his 74, striking at a rate of 180.49. With that, he now has the second-highest individual score among SRH batters while batting at No. 5 or below.

Klaasen occupies the top spot for his unbeaten 80 against the Mumbai Indians last year.

