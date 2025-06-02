IPL 2025: 3 milestones that were reached during PBKS' convincing 5-wicket win over MI in Qualifier 2 ft. Suryakumar Yadav

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer led from the front as his side booked a place in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 final after beating the Mumbai Indians (MI) by five wickets. The match started at Ahmedabad on Sunday, June 1. It is the first time in 11 years that PBKS have reached the final.

Batting first, Jonny Bairstow gave Mumbai a flurry start before Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav took over the baton. They added 72 runs for the third wicket before PBKS struck back by dismissing Suryakumar and Tilak in a space of a few balls. However, Naman Dhir gave MI a swashbuckling finish with an 18-ball 37 run knock to power the team to 203 in 20 overs.

In reply, PBKS were off to a slow start and lost openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh inside the powerplay. However, Josh Inglis played some attacking shots to change the momentum of the game before Shreyas Iyer took over. The Punjab captain remained unbeaten on 87 off 41 balls, including five boundaries and eight sixes, to see the team through with one over to spare.

The knockout fixture witnessed multiple records and milestones tumble at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. On that note, let's look at three milestones that were achieved during Qualifier 2 between PBKS and MI.

#1 MI's Suryakumar Yadav has the most runs in a season as a non-opener

Suryakumar Yadav has had another excellent season with the bat. He led MI's batting, amassing 717 runs in 16 games at an average of 65.18, including five half-centuries. This is the most runs scored by a non-opener in a single IPL season.

Suryakumar leapfrogged AB de Villiers' 687, which he achieved in IPL 2016 while playing for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Rishabh Pant, with his 684 runs in IPL 2018, occupies the third spot.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav has the second-most sixes in a single season among Indians

The ace Indian batter was key in guiding Mumbai to 203 in the all-important Qualifier 2 against PBKS. Suryakumar scored a timely 44 off 26 deliveries, including four boundaries and three sixes.

With that, the right-handed batter took his tally to 38 sixes in IPL 2025 - the second-most by an Indian batter in a single IPL season. SunRisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma sits only ahead of him with 42 sixes during his team's final run in IPL 2024.

#3 Most sixes hit in an IPL season

With grounds getting shorter and pitches more batting-friendly, six-hitting has been a cakewalk for batters. It has been raining sixes in IPL 2025, and the current tally after Qualifier 2 is 1271 maximums, which is the most in a single IPL season. It goes past last year's tally of 1260 sixes.

