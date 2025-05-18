IPL 2025: 3 milestones that were reached during PBKS's nail-biting 10-run win over RR in Match 59 ft. Vaibhav Suryavanshi

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) beat the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 10 runs to take home two crucial points at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, May 18. With the win, the visiting side have jumped to the second spot in the points table.

Batting first, PBKS were reduced to 34/3 in the fourth over, and were staring down the barrel. However, Nehal Wadhera and Shreyas Iyer stitched together a crucial partnership to bail the team out of danger. Although Iyer got out after scoring 30 off 25 deliveries, Wadhera (70) and Shashank Singh (59*) went all guns blazing to power Punjab to 219/5.

In response, RR got off to a swashbuckling start, with Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal adding 76 runs in 4.5 overs. Harpreet Brar got the better of both the openers to have the home side at 109/2, from where Rajasthan's middle order crumbled. Dhruv Jurel tried his best with a half-century but fell 10 runs short of the target.

The close encounter saw a few milestones tumble at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, and we take a look at three of them.

#1 RR register their highest powerplay score in an IPL innings

The young duo of Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal got the Royals off to a blazing start. Riding on their blistering batting performance, the hosts posted 89/1 in the first six overs. This is their highest powerplay score ever in an IPL innings.

RR's previous best was 87 against the Gujarat Titans earlier this season, while their 83 against the SunRisers Hyderabad in IPL 2023 occupies the third spot.

#2 Viabhav Suryavanshi has hit most sixes among Indians after 6 IPL innings

The young left-handed opener has made the headlines since his breathtaking IPL debut against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Six games down, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has already struck 20 sixes in the cash-rich league. This is the most by an Indian after six IPL innings.

Suryavanshi leapfrogged SunRisers Hyderabad all-rounder Nitish Reddy, who had struck 17 maximums after the first six IPL innings.

Overall, he has the second-most sixes after the first six IPL innings after Jake Fraser-McGurk, who had struck 23 maximums.

#3 PBKS register the highest total after three down for less than 35

The Punjab Kings had a horrible start after batting first in Jaipur. They were reduced to 34/3 in 3.1 overs, with Tushar Deshpande wreaking havoc with the new ball. However, PBKS recovered well from there to post 219/5 in 20 overs. This is the highest total by a team after losing three wickets for less than 35 runs.

The previous best was Lucknow Super Giants 213/9 against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in IPL 2023.

