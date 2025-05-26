IPL 2025: 3 records broken during PBKS’ easy 7-wicket win over MI in Match 69

In the penultimate league match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Punjab Kings (PBKS) registered an easy victory over Mumbai Indians (MI). As a result, they sealed their spot in Qualifier 1 of the tournament. The two sides squared off at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday, May 26.

PBKS bowlers did a fantastic job, restricting MI to 184/7 in the first innings. Suryakumar Yadav was the top scorer for the five-time champions and was the only batter to hit a half-century. Ryan Rickelton (27 off 20), Rohit Sharma (24 off 21), Will Jacks (17 off 8), skipper Hardik Pandya (26 off 15), and Naman Dhir (20 off 12) contributed to MI’s total.

Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya started the chase with a 34-run opening stand before Jasprit Bumrah got his side the first breakthrough. Arya went on to hit a half-century, and he was brilliantly supported by Josh Inglis, who notched up 73 runs in 42 deliveries.

Though Mitchell Santner dismissed the two half-centurions, not much was left to be done when Shreyas Iyer entered the field. PBKS chased down the target in 18.3 overs, with seven wickets to spare. A victory for either team would have confirmed them a top-two spot, and PBKS sealed that by defeating MI.

Here are three records broken during the PBKS vs MI encounter:

#3 Rohit Sharma completes 300 sixes in IPL

Rohit Sharma played a decent innings opening the batting for MI and scored 24 runs off 21 deliveries, hitting two fours and a maximum. The former MI skipper, who had 299 IPL sixes before stepping out to bat, hit Harpreet Brar for a six in the fifth over to achieve a milestone.

He has now hit 300 sixes in the IPL over the course of 270 matches, having represented two teams, Deccan Chargers and Mumbai Indians.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record to register most runs for MI in a single season

Before the IPL 2025, it was Sachin Tendulkar who held the record for scoring the most runs for MI in a single season. The veteran notched up 618 runs in 2010, and no other MI batter had managed to go past him in any season before today.

Suryakumar Yadav surpassed Tendulkar’s tally with his 39-ball 57 against PBKS and took his season’s total to 640 runs from 14 matches. He’s third in the Orange Cap race behind Gujarat Titans openers Sai Sudharsan (679) and Shubman Gill (649).

Most runs for MI in an IPL season

640* - Suryakumar Yadav (2025)

618 - Sachin Tendulkar (2010)

605 - Suryakumar Yadav (2023)

553 - Sachin Tendulkar (2011)

540 - Lendl Simmons (2015)

538 - Rohit Sharma (2013)

#1 Suryakumar Yadav now has the most consecutive 25+ scores in Men's T20s

Suryakumar Yadav has put up consistent performances this season. He became the batter with the most consecutive 25-plus scores in Men’s T20s, surpassing Kane Williamson and Shubman Gill. In the IPL this season, the Indian T20I captain managed to score at least 25 runs in every game of the league stage and set a unique record.

Players to register most 25-plus scores in an IPL Season

14* - Suryakumar in 2025

13 - Kane Williamson in 2018

13 - Shubman Gill in 2023

