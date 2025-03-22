IPL 2025: 3 records that can be broken in today’s KKR vs RCB match

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the opening match of IPL 2025 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, March 22. Weather permitting, fans could be in for a highly entertaining contest.

KKR won the IPL for the third time last season by hammering Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by eight wickets in a one-sided final. On the other hand, RCB recovered from a horrendous first half to reach the playoffs. Yet again, though, they failed to go all the way as their journey came to an end in the Eliminator.

Both Kolkata and Bengaluru begin their IPL 2025 campaigns with new captains at the helm. KKR will be led by veteran batter Ajinkya Rahane, who is a surprise choice, but is also someone who can spring a surprise. With Faf du Plessis gone, there were reports that RCB could lean back on Virat Kohli's leadership. The franchise, though, eventually decided to go with Rajat Patidar as captain.

A few records can be broken during the IPL 2025 opener between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Here's a look.

#1 Virat Kohli could become first RCB batter to achieve massive feat against KKR

Kohli has scored 962 runs against KKR from 31 innings, averaging 38.48 at a strike rate of 132.14. The 36-year-old has one hundred and six fifties to his name against Kolkata. If he scores 38 runs in the IPL 2025 opener at Eden Gardens on Saturday, he will become the first batter from RCB to score 1,000 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders.

So far, only two batters have scored 1,000 or more runs against KKR. David Warner (SRH/ DC) tops the list with 1.093 runs from 28 matches. The Australian cricketer is followed by Rohit Sharma (Deccan Chargers/ MI), who has 1,070 runs from 34 matches against Kolkata Knight Riders. Kohli has played all his matches for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

If he scores 38 runs on Saturday against KKR, Kohli will also become the first batter to notch 1,000-plus runs against four teams in the IPL. Warner, Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan have scored 1,000 runs against two teams. Meanwhile, Kohli is also 114 runs away from becoming the first Indian batter to score 13,000 T20 runs.

#2 Sunil Narine two wickets away from creating history

KKR all-rounder Sunil Narine is the leading wicket-taker for the franchise in T20 cricket. In 186 matches, the West Indian cricketer has picked up 198 wickets at an average of 23.93 and an economy rate of 6.65, with eight four-fers and one five-fer. If he takes two wickets, Narine will become the first bowler to claim 200 wickets for Kolkata Knight Riders in T20s.

The versatile 36-year-old already holds the record for having taken the most wickets for a single franchise in the IPL. In 177 matches for KKR, Narine has picked up 180 wickets at an average of 25.39 and an economy rate of 22.63, with seven four-fers and one five-wicket haul. Overall, he is fifth on the list of leading wicket-takers in the IPL. Yuzvendra Chahal (205) is the only bowler with 200-plus IPL scalps.

Meanwhile, Narine is also three wickets away from hitting 100 sixes in the IPL. In 177 matches (110 innings), the left-handed batter has clobbered 97 sixes to go with 164 fours. The southpaw has one ton and seven fifties in the IPL.

#3 Andre Russell on verge of creating a stellar all-round record

KKR all-rounder Andre Russell is only nine runs away from scoring 2,500 runs for the franchise in T20 cricket. In 126 matches so far, the hard-hitting right-hander has slammed 2,491 runs at an average of 29.65 and a strike rate of 175.91, with 12 fifties and a best of 88*. With his medium pace, the West Indian cricketer has also claimed 116 wickets for Kolkata in T20 cricket.

With nine runs, the 36-year-old will become the first batter from Kolkata to score 2,500 runs and pick up 100-plus wickets in T20 cricket. While Narine has 198 scalps, he has scored 1,535 runs for the franchise.

